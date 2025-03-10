School of Rock Celebrates Major Milestone with Opening of 400th Franchise Location

Leader in Performance-Based Music Education Opens 400th Franchise with New School in Reno, Nevada

Hitting our 400th location with the opening of School of Rock Reno is more than just a milestone—it’s a testament to the transformative power of music education.” — Stacey Ryan, President of School of Rock

CANTON, MA, CO, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- School of Rock , the global leader in performance-based music education, announces the opening of its 400th franchise location with a new school in Reno, Nevada, marking a monumental milestone in its mission to transform lives through music education. This achievement highlights the brand’s unprecedented growth, industry leadership, and unwavering dedication to its students, franchisees, and global community.“Hitting our 400th location with the opening of School of Rock Reno is more than just a milestone—it’s a testament to the transformative power of music education. At School of Rock, we believe music has the ability to ignite passion, build confidence, and unite communities in a way that few other things can. This achievement reflects the dedication and heart of our franchisees, instructors, and students who make this movement possible every day,” said Stacey Ryan, President of School of Rock. “As we celebrate this moment in Reno, we are reminded of why we do what we do—to inspire, empower, and shape the next generation of musicians and leaders. With every new school, we are not just growing—we are changing lives through the power of music.”Since its founding in 1998 as a single school in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, School of Rock has evolved into a worldwide phenomenon, operating or developing in 23 international markets. With over 650 schools open or in development and a rapidly expanding student base of over 70,000 aspiring musicians, School of Rock continues to redefine music education with its patented, performance-based curriculum. In 2024, School of Rock bolstered its global footprint through a landmark master franchise agreement for the United Kingdom, expanding into England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland.Beyond its global expansion, the School of Rock community has made waves on some of the world’s biggest stages, including performances at Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and Broadway. School of Rock alumni have also featured prominently in major entertainment projects and gone on to achieve global fame and success.“Opening the 400th School of Rock franchise is an honor and feels like the culmination of everything I’ve worked toward–my passion for education, experience as a business founder, love for live music, and desire to make a meaningful impact in my community. From the very first conversation with School of Rock, I knew this was where I belonged, and that excitement has only grown ever since,” said Rick Winfield, owner of School of Rock Reno.The opening of the 400th location continues what has already been an extraordinary year for School of Rock. Already in 2025, the brand was recognized with a Top Franchise Award by Franchise Business Review, ranking in the Top 200 Franchises for 2025 based on outstanding franchisee satisfaction. It also earned the title of #1 Children’s Enrichment Franchise in Entrepreneur’s 46th Annual Franchise 500, marking its fifth consecutive year at the top. In addition, School of Rock was named Best Children’s Services & Education Franchise at the Global Franchise Awards 2025.With dozens of new school openings on the horizon and ongoing innovations in its curriculum and student programs, School of Rock is poised to build on its legacy of transforming lives through music. This milestone is about more than just franchise development and business success. School of Rock is redefining music education globally, making an impact on countless lives, and inspiring the next generation of rock stars.# # #About School of RockSchool of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity and develop the tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, PA., in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 650 schools open or in development across 23 global markets and has grown its student count from 4,000 in 2009 to over 70,000 today. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons, including guitar lessons, singing lessons and piano lessons. The company also sells musical instruments and music gear through its GearSelect program.School of Rock is proud to support Music Will (formerly Little Kids Rock) and the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide (SPTS). School of Rock was awarded US Patent 10,891,872 in 2021 for its innovative music education method. School of Rock also has garnered the following industry awards in recent years: International Franchise Association’s 2025 and 2024 Franchisee of the Year Awards; six consecutive years as Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 Top Children’s Music Enrichment Brand and ranked #1 in the Children’s Enrichment Category in 2025; 2025 Best Children’s Services & Education Franchise by Global Franchise Awards; 2025 Franchise Business Review Top Franchise; 2024 Franchise Business Review Most Innovative Franchise; 2024 Top Recession-Proof Franchise by Franchise Business Review; 2024 Culture100 List by Franchise Business Review; 2024 Silver Award for Employee Satisfaction by Franchising@Work; 2024 Award Finalist by Franchising@Work; and 2021 Franchise Innovation Award for Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools.

