CerTracker Selected for Advancing Brain Health Innovation Challenge

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CerTracker, an AI-powered compliance and credential management platform, has been selected as one of the five most promising startups to participate in the 2025 Advancing Brain Health Innovation Challenge, an initiative led by MATTER with support from the Lundbeck US Charitable Fund.This prestigious program aims to redefine care for individuals facing rare neurological diseases by addressing key barriers such as specialist access, referral efficiency, patient literacy, and the speed of accurate diagnosis. With millions of people impacted by these challenges each year, this initiative seeks to accelerate solutions that improve early detection, streamline healthcare navigation, and enhance patient outcomes.“Health disparities persist in our communities, and compliance should not be a barrier to equitable healthcare,” said Devin Patterson, Co-Founder of CerTracker. “We are deeply grateful to MATTER and the Lundbeck US Charitable Fund for recognizing the importance of streamlining compliance in healthcare. Our mission is to improve workforce efficiency and patient outcomes by making healthcare compliance more accessible and effective.”CerTracker: Innovating at the Intersection of Compliance and Patient CareCerTracker’s innovative approach eliminates administrative burdens in healthcare compliance, ensuring that medical professionals can focus on what matters most: delivering timely, high-quality patient care. By leveraging technology and automation, CerTracker aims to create a seamless, scalable solution that enhances efficiency across healthcare systems, reducing delays in diagnosis and treatment for individuals with rare neurological diseases.CerTracker: Powering Compliance Through AI and AutomationCerTracker’s AI-powered compliance and credential management platform automates regulatory tracking, simplifies credential management, and enhances workforce readiness for healthcare organizations . The platform’s OCR & AI-powered Digital Wallet transforms how healthcare professionals manage their credentials.A Collaborative Effort to Improve Brain HealthThe Advancing Brain Health Innovation Challenge brings together innovative startups to collaborate on transformative solutions. With the support of MATTER and the Lundbeck US Charitable Fund, CerTracker is joining a powerful ecosystem of healthcare leaders, researchers, and innovators working to break down barriers in neurological care. By participating in this challenge, CerTracker will collaborate with industry leaders to refine its technology and expand its impact on workforce readiness and healthcare efficiency.“Specialized care for rare neurological diseases is essential, yet access remains challenging for too many patients,” said Shadrach Igwe. “By improving compliance and healthcare system efficiency, we are helping create a future where patients receive the right care, at the right time, without unnecessary hurdles.”About MATTERAt MATTER, we believe collaboration is the best way to improve healthcare. The MATTER collaborative includes more than 1,000 current and alumni startups from around the world, working together with dozens of hospitals and health systems, universities and industry-leading companies to build the future of healthcare. Together we are accelerating innovation, advancing care and improving lives. For more information, visit matter.health and follow @MATTERhealth.About the Lundbeck US Charitable FundThe Lundbeck US Charitable Fund is an independently managed nonprofit 501(c)(3) committed to responsibly and appropriately supporting organizations and programs that share our dedication to advancing brain health and transforming lives. The Lundbeck US Charitable Fund is wholly owned by H. Lundbeck A/S, a global pharmaceutical company specialized in brain diseases. For more than 70 years, Lundbeck has been at the forefront of neuroscience research, tirelessly dedicated to restoring brain health so every person can be their best.About CerTrackerCerTracker is an AI-powered compliance and credential management platform that automates regulatory tracking, simplifies credential management, and enhances workforce readiness for healthcare organizations. Through automation, real-time compliance monitoring, and digital credentialing, CerTracker reduces administrative burdens and supports a more efficient, resilient healthcare system.CerTracker’s OCR and AI-powered Digital Wallet is revolutionizing how healthcare professionals manage their credentials, providing seamless compliance solutions that empower nurses, physicians, and healthcare providers to focus on patient care rather than paperwork.For more information about CerTracker, Learn more at www.certracker.com Media inquiries: Shadrach Igwe, media@certracker.com.

