US 60 Hassayampa Rest Area to close March 10 for renovations

PHOENIX – The Hassayampa Rest Area on US 60 near Wickenburg will close starting Monday, March 10, for a renovation that’s expected to be complete in summer 2025.

The Arizona Department of Transportation’s renovation plans include upgrades to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act and replacing restroom fixtures. Work on the $500,000 project also includes painting the building and restriping the parking lot.

The closure requires closing public access to the restrooms and vehicle parking throughout the project, which is expected to continue through summer.

The Hassayampa Rest Area is 6 miles east of Wickenburg, where the nearest facilities are located.

The improvements are the latest ADOT has made in recent years to repair and replace infrastructure that has been in place for as long as 50 years.

For a list of all ADOT rest areas, please visit azdot.gov/RestAreas.