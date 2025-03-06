New Chapters Opening to Support Black Businesses as Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce Expands Regionally

SCBCC expands regionally, opening new chapters to support Black businesses. Seeking passionate leaders to serve as Chapter Presidents across So Cal.

DUARTE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to the increasing need for Black business support, the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce SCBCC ) is expanding across Southern California—from the desert to the sea. The Chamber is opening new chapters in key regions to provide Black entrepreneurs with the resources, advocacy, and connections they need to succeed in today’s competitive market.Expanding to Strengthen Local Business CommunitiesAs Black-owned businesses continue to grow and face new challenges, SCBCC is committed to strengthening its network of support across Southern California. By establishing new chapters, the Chamber will ensure that entrepreneurs in communities from the Inland Empire to coastal cities have access to the tools and resources they need to thrive. This expansion is a response to the increasing demand for local business support and to provide greater visibility for Black businesses.“Opening new chapters means ensuring that Black business owners across Southern California have access to the resources and networks they need to grow and succeed,” said Rich Wallace, President of SCBCC. “We are committed to helping these businesses expand their reach and influence within their local economies.”Leadership Opportunity: Seeking Passionate, Volunteer Chapter PresidentsAs part of this exciting expansion, SCBCC is looking for passionate leaders to step into the role of Chapter President. This is a volunteer position, offering a unique opportunity to play a pivotal role in the success of the chapter. Chapter Presidents will lead efforts to support local Black business owners, advocate for their needs, and organize impactful events that foster growth, collaboration, and a vibrant business community.Benefits of serving as a Chapter President include:• Networking Opportunities: Connect with a wide range of business owners, community leaders, and local influencers who are dedicated to improving the economic climate for Black entrepreneurs.• Professional Development: Gain experience in leadership, strategic planning, and community engagement, which will be valuable for career advancement.• Community Impact: Make a tangible difference in your community by supporting Black-owned businesses and advocating for policies that promote economic growth and inclusion.• Visibility and Recognition: Be recognized as a key leader in your community and within the broader Southern California business ecosystem.Key qualifications for Chapter Presidents include:• Leadership and Communication: Strong communication skills to engage with diverse members and build consensus.• Strategic Planning: Ability to develop a clear vision for the chapter, set goals, and prioritize resources effectively.• Member Engagement: Building relationships with members and understanding their needs to provide valuable services.• Community Advocacy: Advocating for policies that benefit local business development and improve the overall business environment.• Fundraising and Financial Management: Managing chapter finances and securing funding to support initiatives through dues, sponsorships, and events.• Event Planning: Organizing impactful events like conferences, networking mixers, and business awards ceremonies.• Public Speaking: Representing the Chamber at community events and promoting its mission and programs.• Political Acumen: Engaging with local officials to advocate for policies that benefit Black business owners.• Business Acumen: Understanding economic trends and challenges that affect local businesses.• Team Building: Leading and managing a diverse team to implement Chamber initiatives effectively.How to ApplyInterested candidates can learn more about the application process for becoming a Chapter President by visiting https://blackchamberofcommerce.org/chapter-president-application-form . SCBCC will provide resources, training, and support to ensure each new chapter’s success.About the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce (SCBCC)The Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce (SCBCC) is dedicated to empowering Black business owners by providing advocacy, resources, and networking opportunities. Through this expansion, SCBCC continues its mission of supporting Black entrepreneurs and promoting a strong, inclusive economy across Southern California.For more information about SCBCC or to join, visit: https://www.BlackChamberofCommerce.org

