MPD Arrests Suspect in Unarmed Carjacking in Northeast

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in the carjacking of a moped in Northwest.

On Sunday, October 13, 2024, at approximately 12:52 a.m., Third District officers responded for the report of a carjacking in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Northwest. Upon arrival, the victim reported they were on their moped when they were approached by the suspect and forced off their moped. The suspect then fled the scene on the victim’s moped.

On Tuesday, March 4, 2025, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court custody order, an 18-year-old male of Northwest was arrested. It was determined the man was a juvenile at the time of the offense, and as a result of the detective’s investigation, he was charged with Unarmed Carjacking.

CCN: 24158644

