Submit Release
News Search

There were 977 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,464 in the last 365 days.

MPD Arrests Suspect in Unarmed Carjacking in Northeast

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in the carjacking of a moped in Northwest.

On Sunday, October 13, 2024, at approximately 12:52 a.m., Third District officers responded for the report of a carjacking in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Northwest. Upon arrival, the victim reported they were on their moped when they were approached by the suspect and forced off their moped. The suspect then fled the scene on the victim’s moped.

On Tuesday, March 4, 2025, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court custody order, an 18-year-old male of Northwest was arrested. It was determined the man was a juvenile at the time of the offense, and as a result of the detective’s investigation, he was charged with Unarmed Carjacking.

CCN: 24158644

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MPD Arrests Suspect in Unarmed Carjacking in Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more