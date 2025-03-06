US Senate Confirms Troy Edgar as Deputy Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security

WASHINGTON – Today, the United States Senate voted to confirm Troy Edgar as the Deputy Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security by a bipartisan vote of 53-43.

"Congratulations to Deputy Secretary Edgar on his bipartisan confirmation today. He will be a key player in making America safe again,” said Secretary Kristi Noem. “I look forward to working alongside Troy to ensure that the United States, once again, is a beacon of freedom, safety, and security for generations to come.”

"I want to thank President Trump and the United States Senate for their trust in me. It is an honor to return to the Department,” said Deputy Secretary Troy Edgar. “I look forward to working alongside Secretary Noem and the dedicated men and women of DHS in our critical mission to keep Americans safe."

Troy Edgar previously served during President Trump’s first term as Chief Financial Officer and Associate Deputy Under Secretary for Management at the Department of Homeland Security. In that role, he oversaw financial policy, modernization efforts, and the Department’s $90 billion budget, ensuring funding for critical immigration policies and border wall construction.

Most recently a Fortune 500 executive, Edgar brings over 30 years of leadership experience in the public and private sectors across finance, supply chain transformation, and technology.