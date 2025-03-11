Barker Specialty Partners with Mänresa® Butcher Blocks and Knives for the Ultimate in Corporate Gifting

Maple and walnut inlay butcher block Cherry butcher block with German chef pro knife German, Japanese, and American chef pro knives on marble

Mänresa® Butcher Blocks are set to make a big impact in the premium corporate gifting space!

We’re excited to join forces with Mänresa® to offer businesses a creative way to stand out. We’re bringing something truly unique to the market ... a treasured keepsake for years to come.” — Gerry Barker

CHESHIRE, CT, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barker Specialty , a leading producer of promotional products based in the USA, is proud to announce an exciting partnership with Mänresa®, an American cookware brand dedicated to crafting durable, artisan butcher blocks and knives, merging natural materials and timeless craftsmanship. This collaboration will combine the power of branded promotional products with the irresistible charm of nature-inspired, gourmet kitchen gifts to create memorable customer experiences, strengthen brand recognition, and show appreciation to clients and employees.About MänresaAccording to recent studies, the average adult spends roughly 1000 hours per year in the kitchen. Furthermore, artisan products —goods made in small batches to reflect high-quality craftsmanship and care—are surging in popularity among customers now. For CEO Eric Hagstrom, Mänresastarted out of a love for cooking over fire and smoke and a desire for kitchen tools that fit the needs of people like him—home cooks and weekend grillers who love to make good food. Many of the kitchen essentials available on the market seemed designed more for fancy restaurant kitchens, and Hagstrom wanted something different—tools that feel natural, that use only high-quality materials, and that bring the spirit of the outdoors into everyday cooking.“We’re trying to bring nature into the kitchen through cookware, and we’re excited to be doing it!” Hagstrom says.Mänresacarries a line of premium kitchen essentials: butcher blocks, chef knives, and cast iron pans, each hand-forged and thoughtfully crafted products that honor the timeless tradition of incorporating nature into the tools of cooking.“In addition to their handmade artisan tools, Mänresaoffers high quality decoration for their butcher blocks, as well as beautiful packaging,” said Gerry Barker, CEO of Barker Specialty. "These are wonderful and attention-getting gifts for virtually any business.”LIsmar Pasion, Account Executive, stated, "I am so thrilled to share these high-end products with my clients! As a graduate of culinary school, I can attest that these are the boards I would use every day!"About Barker SpecialtyBarker Specialty offers a broad range of services, specializing in products that recognize and reward employees for various achievements, including but not limited to: years of service, safety recognition, sales achievements and wellness initiatives. These types of programs help build company culture, increase motivation, and demonstrate appreciation.As one of the leaders in the promotional products industry, Barker Specialty quickly grew to be a multi-million-dollar company. Recognized with numerous prestigious awards, such as "Greatest Companies to Work For," "Top 50 Distributors of Promotional Products in the USA," "Top 20 Best Places to Work," and "Family Business of the Year," Barker Specialty is committed to excellence in every aspect of its operations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.