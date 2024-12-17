Barker Specialty Expands Premium Incentives Line with Stakt Fitness Equipment

Stakt Yoga Mat Stakt Weights

Barker Specialty, a leader in the promotional products industry introduces a premium female-founded fitness brand to their incentive programs.

CHESHIRE, CT, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barker Specialty is proud to introduce the Stakt line of fitness equipment to their Premium Incentive programs.Barker Specialty of Cheshire, CT, a national leader in incentive and recognition programs is proud to be the first recognition company in the USA to offer the Stakt Yoga Mats and Stakt weights as part of their collection. “Wellness has become such an important part of our livelihood” says Ewa Wlaz, National Account Executive, “these beautifully made and well constructed items will be desired by all our clientele”!Barker Specialty offers a broad range of services, specializing in products that recognize and reward employees for various achievements, including but not limited to: years of service, safety recognition, sales achievements and wellness initiatives. These types of programs help build company culture, increase motivation, and demonstrate appreciation.As a leader in webstore capabilities, Barker Specialty helps companies create customized storefronts with live inventory, real-time reporting, budgeting parameters and live customer service. Furthermore, Barker Specialty has created their own proprietary e-commerce service called BARKode™. This platform enables clients to quickly generate gift certificate codes for redemption on company webstores . BARKode™ offers internal budgeting guidelines, an order approval process, and real-time reporting, ensuring a seamless experience for administrators and shoppers.“By bringing Stakt into our product offerings, we’re further able to grow our diverse product line and give our clients a brand their can feel good gifting!” said Chelsea Fishman, Director of marketing.About Barker Specialty Company:As one of the leaders in the promotional products industry, Barker Specialty quickly grew to be a multi-million-dollar company. Recognized with numerous prestigious awards, such as "Greatest Companies to Work For," "Top 50 Distributors of Promotional Products in the USA," "Top 20 Best Places to Work," and "Family Business of the Year," Barker Specialty is committed to excellence in every aspect of its operations.

