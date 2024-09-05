Barker Specialty Earns Bronze Medal from EcoVadis for Sustainability Performance

Barker Specialty Earns Bronze Medal from EcoVadis Barker Specialty Logo

CHESHIRE, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barker Specialty , a leading distributor of promotional products based in the USA, is proud to announce it has been ranked among the top 35% of over 100,000 companies accessed by EcoVadis , earning a Bronze Medal.EcoVadis provides the leading solution for monitoring sustainability in global supply chains. Using innovative technology and sustainability expertise, they strive to engage companies and help them adopt sustainable practices.EcoVadis accesses companies’ policies, actions, published reporting, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement to develop a rating system. Through a thorough analysis of crosscheck process, the EcoVadis rating system has become one of the leading systems in the world. “It has been a goal of Barker Specialty to become better stewards of the planet, our people, customers, and anyone we engage with. Being awarded a Bronze Medal from EcoVadis validates our efforts and inspires us to keep getting stronger,” stated Jane Leukart, Director of Sustainability.Barker Specialty’s highest marks from EcoVadis were in Labor and Human Rights, followed by Environment, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement. Barker Specialty strives to uphold strong ethical, moral and sustainable principles, with the goal of providing the best services to its employees, clients, partners and beyond. Over the past several years, Barker Specialty has been working towards carbon neutrality with the implementation of a solar array among other measures, and was recently named one of the Best Places to Work.

