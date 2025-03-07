RVNG Couture Debuts Highly Anticipated Fall/Winter 2025 Continuum Collection Starring Coco Rocha

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RVNG Couture is thrilled to announce the launch of its Fall/Winter 2025 collection, The Continuum Collection, which made its highly anticipated debut at Fall/Winter 2025 Paris Fashion Week. This collection features 35 looks that effortlessly blend the brand’s signature timeless elegance with modern innovation. The campaign stars supermodel Coco Rocha, who embodies the essence of the collection with her captivating presence."The Continuum Collection is a study in connection—an exploration of the thread that binds us across generations," explains Jordan Stewart, RVNG Couture's founder and designer. "It is a dialogue between past and present, a reflection of my mother, her mother, and the women before them. Each piece exists within this continuum, honoring heritage while embracing modernity. This is more than a collection; it is a feeling, an unspoken understanding. I hope that when you wear it, you step into that continuity—rooted in history, present in the now, and carrying it forward."The collection showcases a rich palette of saturated hues and a thoughtful blend of textures, including velvets, brocades, and tulle. With a strong emphasis on fit and form, each garment is designed to highlight the beauty of real bodies and real moments. The pieces merge architectural structure with effortless flow, balancing comfort and sophistication.Coco Rocha, the face of the campaign, brings the collection to life in a way that perfectly captures its spirit. "Seeing The Continuum Collection come to life on Coco is pure magic," Stewart adds. "There’s a profound full-circle moment—when something begins as a dream, takes form through illustration, and finally materializes into creation. Coco understands the essence, the movement, and the direction of each piece in a way like no other. This collection isn’t just about fashion; it’s about being understood. It’s about connection. And it’s nothing short of magical.”The Continuum Collection marks an important evolution for RVNG Couture, further advancing the brand's dedication to craftsmanship while maintaining its core identity. The collection’s modern construction, architectural tailoring, and thoughtful textural contrasts create pieces that are both timeless and contemporary.Follow RVNG Couture on Instagram at @rvng.couture and visit rvng.ca for the latest updates. Campaign images are available here About RVNG Couture:Founded in 2014 by award-winning Canadian designer Jordan Stewart, RVNG Couture is a couture brand committed to empowering women through bold, innovative fashion. Known for its timeless elegance and meticulous craftsmanship, RVNG Couture uses high-quality materials to create designs that celebrate femininity and strength. Jordan Stewart, the visionary behind the brand, has earned recognition for her daring use of size, color, and architectural influences. In 2024, RVNG Couture made its runway debut at Paris Fashion Week with the Spring 2025 Exhale collection, featuring supermodel Coco Rocha.

