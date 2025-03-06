Antler Scoring Open House event happens March 15 at MDC’s Henges Shooting Range

Body

EUREKA, MO.—What’s the question many hunters ask when admiring a proudly harvested buck? How do the antlers score? Hunters can find out how antlers they found or harvested stack up during the Deer Antler Scoring Open House event Saturday, March 15 at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Jay Henges Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center.

Hunters may bring their antler racks anytime from 9 a.m.-noon to have them officially scored. Racks can be from the previous season, or any past season. Shed antlers can also be brought in for scoring. Certified scorers from Pope & Young, Boone & Crocket, and Missouri Show-Me Big Bucks Club

organizations will be available for evaluation and scoring. Conservation agents will also be on hand to answer questions. Hunters have the option of dropping off antlers at the education center to be scored and picking them up later as well.

All racks must have been dried at least 60 days to qualify. Bringing along all harvest information, such as date, time, location and method, is recommended.

No reservations are required and there is no cost for participating. Standard fees for certification do apply if awarded. For more information, contact 636-938-9548.

The Jay Henges Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 1100 Antire Road, just off I-44, exit 269 in Eureka.

The Boone & Crocket Club is the internationally recognized standard for judging deer racks taken with firearms from any location, while the Pope & Young Club provides the same kind of certification for antlers harvested by bow and arrow. Missouri Show-Me Big Bucks Club recognizes trophy white-tailed deer harvested or found in Missouri, in both the typical and non-typical categories. The club also recognizes shed antlers.

