MDC invites hunters to learn deer hunting regulations at an MDC virtual event on Jan. 1

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Join Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) educators online to learn about hunting regulations in the Show-Me State on Jan. 1 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. This virtual event will teach participants about the history of Missouri conservation, why there are rules and regulations for hunting, and how to find regulations. The program will also include a question-and-answer portion with instructors.

“Missourians have a strong history of deer hunting,” said Conservation Educator Ashley Edwards. “A key part of this pastime is understanding the regulations surrounding that hobby. This program is a great starting point.”

The event is open to all ages, and registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oJc. Once registered, participants will be emailed the link to join this online class on the morning of Jan. 1. Registrants should check their spam or junk box for the email. Questions about the event can be sent to Conservation Educator Ashley Edwards at ashley.edwards@mdc.mo.gov.

Learn more about hunting in Missouri at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Gx.