Hon. George Mentz Elected Chairman of Civil Service Commission for Police & Fire Departments - Largest USA Cities

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hon. George Mentz JD MBA CILS CWM who is a CEO, international lawyer, and education executive, was duly elected today as the Chairman of the Civil Service Commission for the Police and Fire Departments in Colorado Springs which was established in 1909. This prestigious appointment includes jurisdiction over 1,500 uniformed officers and staff, including SWAT teams, with a Police and Fire annual budget of approximately $270 million.The Civil Service Commission was established as part of the city's charter in 1909, with duties including ensuring the fair hiring, promotion, and discipline of city employees, particularly within the police and fire services. The Commission plays a key role in the management and operations of these essential departments, making it a crucial part of the city's governance structure.Chairman Mentz’s leadership extends beyond his role as an officer of the courts and in public safety. He is also an active member of the TRE and other local boards, having facilitated more than $100 million in charitable contributions over the past three years, providing vital support to the local community.Colorado Springs, a major city at the foot of the Rocky Mountains, spans roughly 195 square miles, making it one of the largest cities in the United States by land area. The city is home to more than 500,000 residents and boasts a significant military presence, including the Peterson Space Force Base. Additionally, the city is recognized for its thriving industries and picturesque natural surroundings.The Colorado Springs Police Department is known for its community-oriented policing approach, while the Fire Department ensures comprehensive emergency management, including specialized units for fire suppression, technical rescue, and hazardous materials response. Both departments play a critical role in maintaining the safety and well-being of the city’s residents.In his capacity as Chairman of the Civil Service Commission, Chairman Mentz will work to ensure the continued effectiveness and support of Colorado Springs' civil service employees, particularly those in the police and fire departments. His dual role as a commissioner for the Colorado Springs Airport connects him directly to the city's infrastructure, further supporting the city's growing influence and strategic importance. Colorado Springs is one of the largest US cities and is larger than Boston, Miami, San Francisco, and Philadelphia in square miles.Colorado Springs remains a unique and influential city, known for its natural beauty, robust public services, and critical role as a military and economic center. As Chairman of the Civil Service Commission, George Mentz is committed to ensuring that the city's essential services continue to thrive and support its vibrant community. Mentz also thanks all of the prior and existing and new Commissioners for their service to this country.Hon. George Mentz, Esq. holds a Juris Doctor (JD) degree, which he earned through rigorous legal training and academic excellence. In addition to his law degree, he completed a Master of Business Administration (MBA), equipping him with a strong foundation in business management and strategic decision-making. Mentz is also certified in international law, further solidifying his expertise in cross-border legal matters. He is licensed to practice law in the federal courts of Colorado and Louisiana, demonstrating his legal proficiency and ability to represent clients at the highest levels of the judicial system. His comprehensive education and certifications make him a well-rounded legal professional, with both domestic and international expertise.Mentz expresses his gratitude to the Chiefs of both Fire and Police Departments for their support of the commission. Presently, Mentz and the commission are investigating law enforcement and best practices so as to assist with better regulations, recruiting, training and police academy structure. Mentz further is thankful for all of have served over the years.Additional Background on Hon. George Mentz:• Government Airport Commission: Mentz is a Commissioner at the City of Colorado Springs. The airport, larger than LaGuardia and JFK combined, includes Peterson Air Force Base and U.S. Space Force offices, with a $6 billion per year impact.• Loyola University New Orleans Alumni Board (2020-2022): Board Member Mentz Assisted the University President with outreach, fundraising, and public relations as a Board Member and Advisor• Membership Chair & Past President, The Winter Night Club: Hosted VIP events with figures like U.S. Senators, Space Force Commanders, Poets, Athletic Champions, and bestselling authors.• White House Commissioner (2019-2022): Mentz served as a Federal High Commissioner at the White House Presidential Scholars Program as appointed by the President of the United States.• Chancellor for WAC Worldwide: Chief Legal Officer for the Worldwide Anglican Church Orthodox African serving the Patriarch on international law and diplomatic issues.• Journalist and Economist: Key Contributor to Newsmax and various economic and wealth management platforms publishing over 50 research articles in 2024 coving the main campaign issues on finance, education, and economics• Board Member for ECLBS and QAHE: Elected to the Board of the European Council of Leading Business Schools (2023) and to the QAHE Education Quality Assurance Association.• Graduate Law Professor: Mentz is part of the graduate facultyof Texas A&M University Law School, ranked #26 nationally for post-doctorate LLM Masters degree programs.• Mentz has been registered or certified as a: CFC Certified Financial Consultant, ChMC Chartered Management Consultant and a RFP/QFP Registered and Qualified Financial Planner• Mentz Noble and Government Awards – Mentz was recently conferred the title of Datuk Seri by the Raj/King in Indonesia for his charity works in education for those in need. Mentz also received the highest civilian award from the KY Commonwealth receiving a Commission as Colonel and Government patent conferring Honorable Status/Style in 2024.• Mentz Serves on the ATSM Standards Body Committee for Accreditation & Certification, and George S. Mentz is a member of the National Business Education Association (NBEA) and serves as the Secretary of the Council for Business Teaching and Research

