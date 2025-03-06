Sharifah Hardie Appointed Chief Marketing Officer of the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce

Sharifah Hardie for California Governor 2026

Sharifah Hardie appointed CMO of Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce to lead marketing efforts and support Black businesses across the region.

Sharifah’s leadership and expertise will elevate our efforts to support Black businesses, ensuring they thrive and make a lasting impact in Southern California and beyond.” — Rich Wallace, Founder, SCBCC

DUARTE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce (SCBCC) is proud to announce the promotion of Sharifah Hardie to the position of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). This prestigious appointment follows her remarkable tenure as President of the Long Beach Area Chapter of the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce, where she demonstrated exceptional leadership and dedication to the growth of Black businesses throughout the region.Hardie, an accomplished business consultant, serial entrepreneur, media personality, and author, is no stranger to the Chamber’s mission. As the Editor-in-Chief of Long Beach Black News and host of the popular Ask Sharifah Videocast & Podcast, she has long been a passionate advocate for Black entrepreneurs and professionals. With over 30 years of experience across business, entertainment, marketing, and technology, Hardie brings a wealth of knowledge and a visionary approach to her new role as CMO.Rich Wallace, Founder and President of the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce, shared his excitement about Hardie's promotion:“Sharifah’s promotion to CMO is a direct result of her tireless work, commitment, and vision as President of our Long Beach Area Chapter. She’s been instrumental in expanding our impact, and her marketing expertise is unparalleled. At a time when supporting Black businesses has never been more critical, Sharifah’s leadership will allow us to better serve our community and elevate Black businesses across Southern California.”As CMO, Hardie will lead the Chamber’s marketing strategy, overseeing brand management, market research, campaign execution, customer insights, and cross-functional collaborations with sales and product teams. She will spearhead efforts to raise awareness for Black businesses, create targeted marketing initiatives, and drive customer acquisition, all while staying true to the Chamber’s mission of fostering economic growth for the Black community.“I am honored to take on this new challenge with the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce,” said Hardie. “It is essential now more than ever to support Black-owned businesses.”In her new role, Hardie will continue to advocate for the Chamber’s core values while driving the marketing efforts that will elevate the organization’s reach, impact, and visibility within both the local and national business community.For more information about the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce and its upcoming initiatives, visit www.BlackChamberofCommerce.org About Southern California Black Chamber of CommerceThe Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce (SCBCC) is committed to advancing the success of Black entrepreneurs, professionals, and business owners across Southern California. The Chamber provides invaluable support through networking, business development programs, advocacy, and strategic partnerships. By increasing awareness of Black businesses, SCBCC fosters economic empowerment and creates a more equitable and inclusive future for all.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.