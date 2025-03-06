Disabling fire stops smuggling attempt at sea

SAN DIEGO — Air and Marine Operations (AMO), an operational component of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, arrested nine illegal aliens in failed nighttime smuggling attempt off the coast of California.

Marine Interdiction Agents deployed disabling rounds to stop a panga that was carrying nine illegal aliens.

On March 4, at approximately 9:35 p.m. an AMO Multi-Role Enforcement Aircraft conducting a border security mission off the coast of California detected a panga headed towards the Maritime Boundary Line (MBL). The aircrew surveilled the panga while coordinating with an AMO Coastal Interceptor Vessel (CIV). Just after midnight on March 5, the panga crossed the MBL and the aircrew vectored the CIV to intercept. Initial attempts to heave the panga were ignored by the panga crew. After exhausting all avenues to stop the vessel, Marine Interdiction Agents moved into position and deployed disabling rounds to successfully stop the panga.

Four Brazilians, two Mexicans, two Nepalese, and one Chinese were discovered on the vessel and taken into custody. The nine adult males were transported to shore for processing.

The San Diego Air and Marine Branch seized the vessel for violation of 8 USC 1324.

AMO safeguards our Nation by anticipating and confronting security threats through our aviation and maritime law enforcement expertise, innovative capabilities, and partnerships at the border and beyond. With approximately 1,800 federal agents and mission support personnel, 240 aircraft, and 300 marine vessels operating throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Islands, AMO conducts its mission in the air and maritime environments at and beyond the border, and within the nation's interior.