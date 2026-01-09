Brownsville CBP officers apprehend man wanted for sexual assault, indecency with child by sexual contact

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Gateway International Bridge encountered a man wanted by Cameron County Sheriff’s Office on an outstanding warrant for sexual assault, indecency with child by sexual contact.

“Our CBP officers maintain strict vigilance in the performance of their duties and their attention to detail led to the apprehension of a man with an outstanding warrant for sexual assault,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On Tuesday, Jan. 6, CBP officers at the Gateway International Bridge referred Javier Arturo Rios, a 49-year-old United States citizen, for a secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases verified his identity and discovered that he was the subject of an outstanding arrest warrant for sexual assault, indecency with child by sexual contact issued by the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Rios was placed in custody and turned over to Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion.

