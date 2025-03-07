Prosperity for US Foundation Announces Bob Carlstrom as Executive Director

Advocating for a Balanced Approach to Economic Growth and Stability Bob Carlstrom, Executive Director Prosperity for US Foundation David Biddulph, Founder and Board Chair of the Prosperity for US Foundation

National Movement to Restore American Prosperity Gains Key Leadership

As we embark on this critical mission to protect private property rights and rein in excessive and inflationary government spending, we are thrilled to welcome Bob Carlstrom to lead our efforts.” — David Biddulph

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Prosperity for Us Foundation , a nonprofit organization dedicated to restoring and ensuring American prosperity through state-level constitutional amendments, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bob Carlstrom as its new Executive Director. Carlstrom brings decades of experience in business, government, and advocacy, making him a strategic addition to the Foundation’s leadership team.“As we embark on this critical mission to protect private property rights and rein in excessive government spending, we are thrilled to welcome Bob Carlstrom to lead our efforts,” said David Biddulph, Founder and Board Chair of the Prosperity for US Foundation. “Bob’s leadership experience and deep understanding of policy and advocacy will be instrumental in building a focused and coordinated movement to empower citizens and protect American prosperity for future generations including my granddaughters.”Carlstrom has an extensive background in public policy, government affairs, and business strategy. He previously served as the first President and Board Chairman of AMAC Action, where he built a national grassroots advocacy network of more than 800,000 citizen volunteers. His tenure in the Reagan White House’s Office of Management and Budget further solidified his expertise in legislative and regulatory affairs.“I am honored to join the Prosperity for Us Foundation at such a pivotal time,” said Bob Carlstrom. “With government overreach threatening private property rights and fiscal responsibility, our work to enact state constitutional amendments is more important than ever. I look forward to working alongside David Biddulph and the entire Foundation team to drive meaningful reform that protects property rights, curbs inflationary government spending, and safeguards economic freedom for all Americans.”The Prosperity for US Foundation is dedicated to restoring economic growth and financial stability by advocating for state constitutional amendments that ensure enforceable protections of private property rights and curb excessive government spending. Through ballot initiatives and legislative engagement, the Foundation seeks to return power to the people and uphold the principles of economic liberty.About Prosperity for Us FoundationThe Prosperity for Us Foundation is a nonprofit organization (501(c)(3) status pending) committed to building a national, state-focused movement to restore and ensure American prosperity. Its core mission is to enact state constitutional amendments that enforce protections for real and intellectual private property owners, cap property taxes, and limit federal state and local spending and taxation to the people’s ability to pay. The Foundation works through grassroots engagement, policy advocacy, and strategic partnerships to promote economic freedom and financial opportunity for all Americans. For more information, visit www.prosperityforus.foundation and follow on X at @Prosperity_4_US

