SecurityBridge Selected to Present SAP Cybersecurity Case Study at SAPinsider Las Vegas 2025

SecurityBridge Selected to Present SAP Cybersecurity Case Study at SAPinsider

Bill Oliver and Dirk Koerbitz to Share Real-World SAP Cybersecurity Insights

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SecurityBridge, the Cybersecurity Command Center for SAP, is proud to announce that Bill Oliver, Managing Director of SecurityBridge U.S. operations, and Dirk Koerbitz , Principal Architect SAP Security at Fresenius Digital Technology, have been invited to present at SAPinsider Las Vegas 2025. Their SAP Cybersecurity session “ Been There, Done That! ” will provide invaluable insights into real-world SAP cybersecurity challenges and solutions. The presentation will occur on March 19th at 4:00 PM PST and is open to all event attendees.SAPinsider is the premier event for SAP professionals, offering cutting-edge strategies, insights, and solutions designed to drive innovation and security in the SAP ecosystem. Attendees gain direct access to industry experts, actionable guidance, and forward-thinking approaches to optimize their SAP environments.Case Study Presentation: SAP Cybersecurity – Been There, Done That!During their session, Oliver and Koerbitz will share firsthand accounts from SAP customers who have successfully navigated complex cybersecurity landscapes. Topics will include:-Establishing a robust SAP cybersecurity foundation.-Proactive threat detection and vulnerability management.-Security considerations for RISE with SAPAttendees will walk away with actionable strategies to immediately enhance their SAP security posture based on real-world implementations.Oliver has been invited to address SAPinsider attendees for five consecutive years and impart valuable cybersecurity knowledge to help harden SAP platforms from attacks and breaches."I am honored to be once again selected to present at SAPinsider Las Vegas 2025," said Oliver. "This event provides an incredible platform to engage with SAP professionals, share invaluable insights, and foster meaningful discussions about the evolving cybersecurity landscape. I look forward to connecting with attendees and equipping them with valuable SAP knowledge."“I’m excited to speak at SAPinsider Las Vegas 2025; it's an excellent venue for discussions and networking. I look forward to the conference,” Koerbitz added.Engage with SecurityBridge at Booth #1100Beyond the presentation, attendees visiting SecurityBridge at SAPinsider will have the opportunity to:-Explore cutting-edge SAP security innovations through live demos and discussions.-Engage with top SAP security specialists to discover best practices tailored to their unique business needs.-Gain hands-on experience with SecurityBridge’s platform, designed to proactively detect and mitigate vulnerabilities while ensuring SAP systems remain secure and compliant.About SecurityBridgeSecurityBridge is the leading provider of a comprehensive, SAP-native cybersecurity platform that enables organizations worldwide to protect their most critical business systems. The platform seamlessly integrates real-time threat monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities directly into the SAP environment, enabling organizations to protect their data's integrity, confidentiality, and availability with minimal manual effort. It provides a 360° view of the SAP security situation and is characterized by user-friendliness, rapid implementation, and transparent licensing. SecurityBridge has a proven track record, including an excellent customer rating and over 5,000 secured SAP systems worldwide. The company is committed to innovation, transparency, and customer focus, ensuring that SAP users can confidently navigate the evolving landscape of SAP security threats. www.securitybridge.com ###Source: BridgeView Marketing PR Services

