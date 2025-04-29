Quorum Cyber Recognized As A Microsoft Security Excellence Awards Winner For Security MSSP Of The Year

Quorum Cyber Recognized As A Microsoft Security Excellence Award Winner

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quorum Cyber today announced it won the Security MSSP of the Year award in the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards 2025 presented by the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). The company’s innovation and achievements over the past 12 months have elevated and distinguished it within the MISA, an ecosystem of Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) that have integrated their security products and services with Microsoft Security technology.Award winners demonstrated excellence across the security landscape during the past 12 months.“I’m absolutely delighted that Quorum Cyber has won Security MSSP of the Year,” said Quorum Cyber Chief Executive Officer Federico Charosky. “This is a testament for the whole company and the greatest endorsement we can receive from Microsoft. This award recognizes our innovation, customer obsession, and determination to go the extra mile to defend as many organizations around the world as possible. I’m honored, thankful, and immensely proud of what we have achieved together.”At the sixth annual Microsoft Security Excellence Awards on April 28, Microsoft announced award winners in 9 categories honoring partner trailblazers, customer and technology champions, and changemakers. This is the sixth year awards were given.“I’m so pleased to congratulate Quorum Cyber, this year’s Microsoft Security Excellence awards recipient for Security MSSP of the Year,” said Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Security Business. “Our incredible partner community embodies the spirit of Cyber Superheroes, working tirelessly to help customers face the ever-changing cybersecurity landscape. Each of this year’s award winners showcases extraordinary innovation and an unwavering commitment to the shared mission of security. Together, as a united team, we are proud to build a safer digital world for all."Established as an association to bring together Microsoft leaders, ISVs, and MSSPs, MISA focuses on collaborating to combat security threats and create a safer environment for all. Its mission is to provide intelligent, industry-leading security solutions that work together to help protect organizations at the speed and scale of AI in an ever-increasing threat landscape. Together with Microsoft stakeholders, MISA members voted on the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards, recognizing their peers' efforts towards enhancing security.About Quorum Cyber:Quorum Cyber is on a mission to help good people win. Founded in Edinburgh in 2016, we’ve become one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity companies, protecting over 400 customers across four continents. We deliver tailored, threat-led cybersecurity services that empower organizations to stay ahead of attackers, align security with business goals, and thrive in an unpredictable digital world.As a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security, our expertise runs as deep as our commitment to better cybersecurity outcomes. In 2024, Quorum Cyber brought this commitment to a global scale through the acquisitions of Difenda and Kivu in North America.With Quorum Cyber, resilience isn’t just a journey – it’s a guarantee. Learn more at www.quorumcyber.com or contact info@quorumcyber.com.###Source: BridgeView PR Services

