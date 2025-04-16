SecurityBridge Unveils AI-Powered Code Vulnerability Analyzer to Strengthen SAP Security

SecurityBridge Code Vulnerability Analyzer (CVA) app helps customers understand vulnerabilities in custom ABAP code.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SecurityBridge, the Cybersecurity Command Center for SAP, today announced the launch of its SecurityBridge Code Vulnerability Analyzer (CVA) powered by AI, a significant enhancement to its holistic SAP security platform. This innovative tool leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to identify and explain vulnerabilities in custom Advanced Business Application Programming (ABAP) code, empowering SAP developers and security teams to remediate risks faster and more efficiently."Enriching SAP security expertise with the power of AI is at the core of our innovation strategy," said Holger Hügel, Product Management Director at SecurityBridge. "Our approach ensures that AI enhances security practices by delivering substantial improvements over traditional methods while ensuring high user adoption."AI-Powered Capabilities for Enhanced SAP SecurityThe SecurityBridge CVA introduces two groundbreaking capabilities:-Explain ABAP Code – The built-in AI engine simplifies understanding ABAP code, breaking down complex snippets into clear, digestible insights. This feature is useful for developers unfamiliar with ABAP’s complexities, helping them quickly comprehend the behavior of specific code.-Describe Vulnerabilities – Using advanced AI analysis, the tool provides detailed explanations of security risks in custom ABAP code, highlighting potential threats and offering remediation strategies. It also identifies critical ABAP programs and function modules, ensuring a comprehensive security assessment.Key Benefits for SAP Developers & Security Teams-Faster, More Efficient Code Remediation – Developers can quickly understand and fix security vulnerabilities, streamlining the SAP Change Management Process.-Secure Coding Knowledge at Developers’ Fingertips – AI-powered insights make secure coding principles easily accessible, enhancing overall security practices.-Seamless Integration into SecurityBridge’s Holistic SAP Security Platform – The AI capabilities integrate directly with SecurityBridge's monitoring module, enabling users to prioritize frequently used code and jump directly into remediation workflows.Addressing Critical Market NeedsWith AI-driven automation shaping the future of cybersecurity, SecurityBridge ensures SAP customers stay ahead of evolving threats. The Code Vulnerability Analyzer fits into the broader trend of AI-powered security solutions, providing SAP teams with a competitive edge in proactively identifying and mitigating risks.Availability & PricingThe SecurityBridge Code Vulnerability Analyzer, powered by AI will be available with release 6.34 in April 2025 and is included in the SecurityBridge Platform license at no additional cost.For more information about SecurityBridge and its AI-powered SAP security solutions, visit New AI Capabilities for Custom Code Vulnerabilities. About SecurityBridgeSecurityBridge is the leading provider of a comprehensive, SAP-native cybersecurity platform that enables organizations worldwide to protect their most critical business systems. The platform seamlessly integrates real-time threat monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities directly into the SAP environment, enabling organizations to protect their data's integrity, confidentiality, and availability with minimal manual effort. It provides a 360° view of the SAP security situation and is characterized by user-friendliness, rapid implementation, and transparent licensing. SecurityBridge has a proven track record, including an excellent customer rating and over 5,000 secured SAP systems worldwide. The company is committed to innovation, transparency, and customer focus, ensuring that SAP users can confidently navigate the evolving landscape of SAP security threats. www.securitybridge.com ###Source: BridgeView Marketing PR Services

