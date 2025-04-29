CIOSO Global’s Greg Sullivan Takes Main Stage At Kaseya Connect To Discuss 'What Keeps CISOs Up At Night'

CIOSO Global’s Greg Sullivan Takes Main Stage At Kaseya Connect

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CIOSO Global, a leading provider of risk-based cybersecurity advisory services, today announced that Founding Partner Greg Sullivan has been invited to speak at Kaseya Connect Global , taking place April 28 – May 1, 2025, at the MGM Grand Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.Hosted by Kaseya, the annual Kaseya Connect Global event brings together over 4,000 IT and security professionals for keynotes, networking, and more than 100 executive-level one-on-one sessions.Sullivan will join an esteemed lineup of cybersecurity leaders on the main stage for the panel “What Keeps CISOs Up at Night” on May 1 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. He will speak alongside Jason Manar, Chief Information Security Officer at Kaseya and former FBI agent; Tim Youngblood, CISO-in-Residence at Astrix Security; and Cory Ruthardt, President of Simpatico.“The modern CISO doesn’t lose sleep over adversaries; they lose sleep over misalignment between departments, between strategy and execution, and between the growth of the business and governance,” said Jason Manar, CISO, Kaseya. “When the business’s push for speed overrides the need for secure foundations, risk becomes invisible until it’s irreversible. That’s the breach before the breach happens.”The panel will confront the evolving landscape of cyber threats and the operational, regulatory, and geopolitical challenges that keep security leaders awake at night. Sullivan will draw from his extensive leadership experience, including his previous roles as SVP & Global CIO at Carnival Corporation and CEO/CTO of Global Velocity, to share insights on:-Managing third-party software vulnerabilities.-The growing importance of Software Bills of Materials (SBOMs).-Building and enforcing robust cybersecurity governance structures.-The role of business leaders in risk-based decision-making.-The implications of AI for cyber defense and data governance.-Compliance with cross-border data privacy frameworks like GDPR and CCPA.-Preserving the integrity of open internet communication amidst deepfakes and digital misinformation.“Cybersecurity leaders today are navigating a perfect storm of AI disruption, regulatory complexity, and sophisticated threat actors,” said Sullivan. “We’re not just managing risk—we’re redefining what digital trust looks like in a world where deepfakes, third-party vulnerabilities, and fragmented privacy laws are the new normal. This panel is about sharing hard-earned lessons and equipping CISOs to lead with resilience and precision.”About CIOSO GlobalCIOSO Global is a premier cybersecurity services provider, offering a comprehensive suite of risk-based cybersecurity solutions. Founded by industry veterans Lou DeSorbo and Greg Sullivan, CIOSO Global democratizes Fortune 100-level cybersecurity expertise, making it accessible to organizations of all sizes. The firm combines cutting-edge technology with best-in-class practices to help clients maintain resilient, scalable, and compliant security postures in an increasingly volatile threat environment. To learn more, visit www.ciosoglobal.com ###Source: BridgeView PR Services

