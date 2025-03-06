Governor Abbott Reappoints Winter As Inspector General For Health And Human Services

TEXAS, March 6 - March 6, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott reappointed Raymond Charles “Ray” Winter as the Inspector General for Health and Human Services for a term set to expire on February 1, 2026.

Raymond Charles “Ray” Winter of Austin is the Inspector General for Health and Human Services. He previously served as an assistant attorney general for the Office of the Attorney General of Texas (OAG) for more than 24 years, including 15 years as chief of the Civil Medicaid Fraud Division. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Texas Aggie Bar Association, and Texas Aggie Corps of Cadets Association and is a life fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation. Winter received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Texas A&M University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Houston Law Center.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.