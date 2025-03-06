Grazing Lease Rate Formula Amended to Support Livestock Producers

CANADA, March 6 - Released on March 6, 2025

The Ministry of Agriculture has amended the Crown land grazing lease rate formula, effective for 2025.

The revisions to the grazing formula will offer relief to producers renting Crown land and contribute to affordability and stability for the livestock sector in the face of rising production costs. Amending the rental formula provides a transparent and straightforward calculation for producers to understand while increasing the stability and predictability of the annual rental rate.

"We have listened to feedback from producers and, as a result, these changes will contribute to the further growth of the province's livestock sector," Agriculture Minister Daryl Harrison said. "Additionally, this new formula provides a fair and transparent pricing structure for producers and a fair return for a public asset back to Saskatchewan taxpayers."

"We have been requesting changes to the formula for a while and are pleased where the province has landed," Saskatchewan Cattle Association Past Chair Keith Day said. "The 20 per cent ceiling on fee increase will help producers and community pastures better plan for any possible changes to the rates."

In 2024, the ministry conducted consultations with livestock producers and industry associations to determine what changes to the grazing formula would provide more predictability for producers. As a result, the ministry has introduced an amended formula that uses price averaging of cattle marketed between October 1 to November 30 of the five preceding years, as opposed to the previous formula based on fall cattle prices from the previous year.

The ministry also introduced a 20 per cent cap on annual rental rate increases. These changes ensure rates are less vulnerable to sharp fluctuations and provide more stability to help producers budget for the coming year.

