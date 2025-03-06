North Dakota Tourism Celebrates Record Growth in 2024

The North Dakota Department of Commerce Tourism and Marketing Division reports a strong year for tourism in North Dakota, despite a slowing economy and waning consumer spending.

“Through strategic marketing, industry partnerships and the momentum of our 'HELLO' campaign we continue to see growth, despite being outspent by our competitors,” said Tourism and Marketing Director Sara Otte Coleman.”

North Dakota saw an 8.8% increase in airport arrivals, a 10.2% rise in border crossings, and 7.4 million U.S. domestic road trips. Hotel revenues climbed to $548 million, a 5.8% increase, while tax receipts for accommodations and food services surpassed $2.2 billion. A 2024 study with Longwoods International confirmed that visitors are staying longer and engaging in more activities, outpacing national averages in outdoor recreation, sports tourism, and special events.

North Dakota’s 'HELLO' campaign, now in its third year, continues to expand awareness with a $4.2 million media budget, generating 438 million media impressions through strategic advertising and partnerships. Marketing efforts resulted in 132 million digital impressions and 17 million video views, while website traffic soared with a 30% increase in users and significant growth in visitor engagement.

Media outreach and influencer collaborations have strengthened North Dakota’s image, resulting in 3,429 media placements and an audience reach of 6.1 billion. Social media engagement continues to rise, with an 83% increase in web traffic referrals. The state's abundant wide-open spaces, coupled with welcoming communities, have successfully showcased North Dakota's scenic beauty and ease of access.

North Dakota Tourism looks forward to building on this momentum in 2025 and beyond. To view the 2024 Annual Report, visit https://www.commerce.nd.gov/tourism-marketing/research-and-reports.