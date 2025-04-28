North Dakota's Top Tourism Event Arrives in Minot

North Dakota’s $5.7 billion tourism industry will take center stage in Minot April 28-30, as hundreds of professionals gather for the 2025 North Dakota Travel Industry Conference. Co-hosted by Visit Minot, DMAND, and the North Dakota Department of Commerce, this annual event drives tourism education, collaboration, and innovation statewide.

Tourism is one of North Dakota’s largest industries, supporting over 43,000 jobs and more than 3,000 businesses across the state. The conference brings together destination marketers, small businesses, attractions, and hospitality professionals to strengthen connections, spark new ideas, and build momentum for future growth.

This year’s agenda focuses on top industry priorities like AI in marketing, rural workforce challenges, and accessible travel. Attendees will also take part in immersive city tours, high-impact networking, and Gov. Kelly Armstrong will present the Governor’s Awards for Travel and Tourism at the luncheon on Wednesday.

Keynote speakers include Hunter Pinke, Josiah Brown, Cory Hepola, and Jennifer Stoll—bringing fresh insight on mindset, branding, rural storytelling, and the economic power of tourism.

With a focus on real-world solutions and statewide collaboration, the 2025 North Dakota Travel Industry Conference is a chance to learn, share, and shape what’s next for tourism in the state. Whether you're new to the industry or a seasoned professional, this event offers fresh ideas and meaningful connections that last well beyond the closing session.

To learn more and register for the conference, visit https://ndgov.link/NDTIC.