Commerce Awards Energy Conservation Grants to Communities Across North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Commerce is helping communities across the state improve energy efficiency in public buildings through the Energy Conservation Grant (ECG) program, with a total of $1,168,199 awarded over the past biennium. This initiative provides funding to local governments for projects that reduce energy costs and promote sustainability. Eligible projects receive up to $100,000 in funding with a required 50% cash match, with applications considered on a first-come, first-served basis.

This year, funding has been directed to projects such as lighting upgrades, insulation improvements, and energy-efficient window installations in public schools, municipal facilities, and other nonfederal public buildings.

"This program is truly empowering North Dakota communities," said Commerce Community Services Director Maria Effertz. "By investing in these projects, we’re improving energy efficiency and reducing costs while also creating safer and more welcoming environments for residents, students, and employees."

For Ashley Public Schools, ECG funding made it possible to install motion-sensor LED lighting, creating a more efficient and focused learning environment.

“The new motion-sensor lighting creates a brighter, more focused learning environment for students and staff while also conserving energy by automatically adjusting based on room occupancy,” said Jason Schmidt, Superintendent/Elementary Principal of Ashley Public Schools. “We appreciate this investment in our school, as it supports both education and long-term sustainability.”

The City of Gwinner used its funding to upgrade the interior lighting and windows at the water treatment plant, significantly improving workplace conditions and security.

“Wow! We can actually see in there now,” said Jessica Petersen, City Auditor for Gwinner. “The ECG grant allowed us to replace the entire interior with new LED lighting and install two new office windows. It has been a huge change, improving security and making the work environment much safer for employees.”

The ECG program is available for nonfederal public buildings owned by political subdivisions, including city and county buildings, public schools, and other municipal facilities. By supporting energy-efficient improvements, the program helps communities reduce costs and invest in long-term sustainability.

For more information about the Energy Conservation Grant and how communities can apply, visit ndgov.link/ECG.