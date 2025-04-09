North Dakota’s Must-See Spring Road Trips for Epic Multi-day Adventures

This spring, North Dakota welcomes with epic road trip adventures where every mile offers the chance to explore stunning landscapes, rich history, and unique attractions at your own pace. Whether you're hiking through the Badlands, indulging in the state's culinary delights, or discovering its cultural treasures, North Dakota provides a journey tailored for history buffs, nature enthusiasts, and thrill-seekers alike.

From scenic highways to outdoor escapes, each day is filled with new experiences and lasting memories, inviting you to slow down and savor the adventure before rushing back home. Below are just three legendary road trips ready for your Spring getaway.

Discover North Dakota’s Highway 2, known as the Hi-Line, a route steeped in history, natural beauty, and unforgettable experiences. Start your adventure in Grand Forks with a stroll along the Greenway, nearly 2,200 acres of natural open space featuring 20 miles of multi-purpose trails, two golf courses, several parks and more in the heart of the city, then treat yourself to a unique North Dakota delicacy—Widman’s famous chocolate-covered potato chips. Snap a photo at the Geographical Center of North America Monument, then continue to Devils Lake, where you can end the first day with a peaceful evening by the lake.

On day two, head west to Minot, where you’ll discover Scandinavian heritage at the Scandinavian Heritage Park, perfect for families and culture lovers alike, and explore downtown’s local shops and galleries. Take a break for lunch before visiting the Roosevelt Park Zoo or the North Dakota Military Museum. After a delicious dinner, enjoy a relaxing evening in Minot, known for its art scene and rich local history.

Conclude on day three with a visit to Lake Sakakawea near New Town, perfect for a quiet morning by the water. Explore the Three Affiliated Tribes Museum before heading towards Williston, visit historic Fort Buford State Historic Site and Fort Union Trading Post National Historic Site, where the spirit of the Old West lingers on the state’s westernmost edge. Reflect on your journey with a final dinner in Williston, celebrating the diverse landscapes and cultural heritage you’ve discovered along the way.

Road tripping along I-94 in North Dakota provides a perfect balance of vibrant city experiences, historic landmarks, and stunning natural beauty. Each day offers a new adventure, from cultural attractions to outdoor exploration, ensuring a memorable journey through the heart of the state. Start in Downtown Fargo, where arts, entertainment, and a thriving food scene make for an unforgettable first day. Whether you’re exploring quirky shops, indulging in top-tier cuisine, or catching live performances, the city has something for everyone. Sports fans can step back in time at the Roger Maris Museum, reliving the glory days of Yankees baseball in the ‘60s. With a variety of stylish and cozy hotels, spending your first night in Fargo is a must.

Day two means heading west to Jamestown, home to the World’s largest buffalo statue, Dakota Thunder, and a stop at the North American Bison Discovery Center, with a charming step back in time at Frontier Village. Continue west to Bismarck, North Dakota’s capital, where you can delve into the state’s rich history at North Dakota Heritage Center and State Museum. Afterward, take a scenic detour to Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park in Mandan for an afternoon of history and outdoor exploration before settling in for the night in Bismarck.

On day three don’t miss the Enchanted Highway just off of I-94 near Dickinson. This 32-mile stretch of road is famous for its series of large, whimsical metal sculptures created by local artist Gary Greff and is the perfect road trip scenery. Stop at the Dickinson Museum Center to get up close and personal with some dino skeletons as you continue on to Theodore Roosevelt National Park.While visiting the park, you can hike through the Badlands (the epic 144-mile Maah Daah Hey Trail is a can’t miss!) and watch for wildlife. Then explore the historic town of Medora, nestled in the Badlands, where you can cap the day with a meal and drink at Theodore's Dining Room in the Rough Riders Hotel.

Along North Dakota’s northern border, Highway 5 offers rich cultural experiences with unforgettable recreation, and plenty of small-town charm. Embark on a scenic three-day expedition starting in Pembina, located at the northeastern tip of the state. Begin with a visit to the Pembina State Museum, where you can enjoy panoramic views from the seven-story viewing tower. Afterward, explore Icelandic State Park, a peaceful natural retreat perfect for hiking, picnicking, and taking in beautiful lake views.

On day two, continue your adventure through the stunning Pembina Gorge, spanning approximately 12,500 acres, it’s one of the state’s largest uninterrupted blocks of woodlands and a prime location for hiking, biking, and off-road activities. Then head to Frost Fire Park, a popular year-round destination that offers mountain biking trails and an outdoor amphitheater showcasing live performances.

On the final day, visit the Turtle Mountain Chippewa Heritage Centerin Belcourt, offering a glimpse into the history of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa people. From there, drive through the Turtle Mountain Scenic Byway, known for its beautiful lakes and forests, before ending your journey at the peaceful International Peace Garden on the U.S.-Canada border.

Whether you're crossing scenic highways or exploring iconic landmarks, North Dakota offers a road trip like no other. For more information on all the newest tourism attractions along with can’t-miss experiences that make each visit to North Dakota legendary, visit NDtourism.com.