Expo Home Improvement Launches Ugly Kitchen Sweepstakes

Expo Home Improvement’s Kitchen cabinet refacing gives a fresh, modern look in just days—at a fraction of the cost.

Expo Home Improvement has launched the Ugly Kitchen Makeover Sweepstakes, giving participants a chance to win up to $20,000 toward a cabinet refacing project.

This special sweepstakes showcases our team's commitment to providing top-tier service and gives one lucky homeowner a chance to experience a life-changing renovation at no cost to them.” — Paul Dietzler, CEO of Expo Home Improvement

FARMERS BRANCH, TX, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Calling all homeowners who think they’ve got the ugliest kitchen in need of a transformation! Expo Home Improvement has launched the Ugly Kitchen Makeover Sweepstakes, giving participants a chance to win up to $20,000 toward a cabinet refacing project for homeowners in Texas.A cabinet refacing is one of the easiest ways to upgrade a home kitchen without having to commit to an entire remodel. Instead of ripping out cabinets, the Expo Home Improvement team will replace doors, drawer fronts, and hardware, while reinforcing the existing structure with a new look to match a homeowner’s style preference. A refacing will leave an outdated kitchen looking brand-new in significantly less time than a full remodel.“We have been in the business of transforming lives through home renovations for nearly two decades,” said Paul Dietzler, CEO of Expo Home Improvement. “This special sweepstakes showcases our team's commitment to providing top-tier service and gives one lucky homeowner a chance to experience a life-changing renovation at no cost to them.”The winner of the sweepstakes will be chosen by a random drawing after the entry window closes and will be notified by the Expo Home team if selected.Think your kitchen can be crowned the ugliest in Texas? Enter today by visiting Expo Home Improvement Sweepstake’s page. May 4th is the last day to enter. The prize winner will be determined from a random drawing of all entries received during the prize period. The Grand Prize winner will notified by e-mail or by telephone within three business days of the drawing. Official rules can be found be on the company website.Expo Home Improvement is a privately held company headquartered in Farmers Branch, Texas. With a focus on bath and shower remodels, door and window replacements, and kitchen cabinet refacing, Expo Home Improvement is committed to helping Texans create beautiful, safe, and energy-efficient homes.Serving Dallas-Fort Worth, Central Texas, San Antonio, and Houston, Expo Home goes above and beyond to provide exceptional service that will help a homeowner enhance their home. The company offers Veterans, senior citizens, public servants, and first responders discounts on all products they offer as an opportunity to serve those who serve others. For more information about Expo Home Improvement, visit expohomeimprovement.com.

