TS Conductor selects Jasper County for second US manufacturing facility

COLUMBIA, S.C. – TS Conductor, a manufacturer of next-generation advanced conductors, today announced it selects Jasper County to establish the company’s first South Carolina operation and second U.S. manufacturing facility. The company’s $134 million investment will create 462 new jobs.

TS Conductor specializes in advanced conductor technology that enables utilities to double or triple transmission capacity while cutting costs for customers. This patented technology is critical for expanding and modernizing the power grid to meet growing demand from data centers and domestic manufacturing. The company currently operates a production facility in Southern California.

TS Conductor's new 301,275-square-foot facility, located in Clarius Park Hardeeville, will manufacture advanced carbon-core conductors for use in transmission lines, including critical high-voltage direct current (HVDC) capacity. This represents the first of a three-phase expansion plan. As part of this investment, TS Conductor is also planning to add an additional one million square feet within Clarius Park Hardeeville in future phases.

Operations are expected to begin by the end of 2025. Individuals interested in joining the TS Conductor team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $5.11 million Closing Fund grant to Jasper County to assist with the costs of site preparation and building construction.

"TS Conductor is proud to partner with the state of South Carolina to build our second U.S. manufacturing facility. This state-of-the-art plant will enable us to meet growing demand from leading utilities across the Southeast and nationwide. Our patented technology helps modernize America's power grid by providing more capacity while lowering project costs, making electricity more affordable and reliable for everyone. South Carolina's business-friendly environment, skilled workforce and strong support made it the perfect choice for our expansion. We plan to create hundreds of high-paying manufacturing jobs and invest over $100 million in the state over the next few years. We look forward to being a long-term partner in South Carolina's economic growth and creating opportunities for local families and communities." -TS Conductor Co-Founder and CEO Jason Huang, PhD

“Once again, South Carolina is proving itself to be an ideal location for innovative companies to establish operations. We are delighted to welcome TS Conductor to our impressive portfolio of energy-related companies and celebrate the tremendous impact this investment will have in Jasper County and South Carolina.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“TS Conductor’s announcement showcases that cutting-edge energy companies recognize the many advantages of doing business in South Carolina. We are grateful for this remarkable $134 million investment in Jasper County and are proud to support TS Conductor as it continues working to modernize the power grid.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Jasper County welcomes TS Conductor as the largest announcement of jobs in our county’s history. We appreciate the company’s investment in our community and the good direct, indirect and induced jobs this manufacturing facility will bring to the people of Jasper County.” -Jasper County Council Chairman John Kemp

“We appreciate the good jobs and capital investment that this innovative company will bring to our region. SouthernCarolina Alliance welcomes TS Conductor and congratulates Jasper County on this big win for our people. Every good job created provides an opportunity for a family here, and we are looking forward to working with TS Conductor as they ramp up operations in Jasper County, creating 462 jobs.” -SouthernCarolina Alliance Chairman Marty Sauls

