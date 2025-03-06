A Deliciously Funny Book for Children Aged 6-12

TX, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready to tickle your funny bone with " Jokes for Kids : Lunchtime Laughs and Fun Surprises," a brand-new book that serves up a tasty treat of jokes, songs, stories, and more, all centered around the theme of lunch.Author David Price, a seasoned children's book writer , has crafted a unique and entertaining book that is sure to delight kids and parents alike. With over 250 custom color illustrations, this book stands out from the crowd, making it a must-have for any child's bookshelf. "I wanted to create a book that would bring joy and laughter to children," says Price. "I'm excited to share this fun and interactive book with kids everywhere." "Jokes for Kids" is not just a joke book – it's an immersive experience that includes silly sing-along songs, intriguing short stories, and engaging wordplay. The jokes themselves are cleverly categorized into food jokes, sports jokes, city jokes, farm jokes, and more.This self-published book is available in paperback, hardcover, and Kindle formats, making it accessible to readers everywhere.The paperback edition is priced at $7.99, while the hardcover edition is available for $20.36.Kindle users can download the book for free with a Kindle Unlimited subscription or purchase it for $2.99.To learn more about "Jokes for Kids: Lunchtime Laughs and Fun Surprises" and author David Price.About the Author:David Price is a seasoned children's book author with a passion for creating entertaining and engaging content for kids . His previous publication, "Out to Lunch: The Lunch Menu Man's Guide to School Lunch," was published by Scholastic Books. Price is a firm believer in the importance of kindness and lives by the motto "do one thing kind for somebody every single day without expecting anything in return."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.