Governor Stein Issues Reminder About Upcoming Federal Deadlines For Hurricane Helene Support

To make sure North Carolinians have the resources they need to recover, Governor Josh Stein is encouraging anyone affected by Hurricane Helene to be aware of the upcoming application deadlines for federal support, including for individuals and small businesses.

“As folks across western North Carolina continue to rebuild their lives and businesses after Hurricane Helene, it’s important to know what resources are available to support recovery,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Thousands of western North Carolinians have already taken advantage of these federal resources, but there is still time to apply. I encourage everyone to get the assistance they need from these programs.”

Relevant deadlines:

June 30, 2025: The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) filing deadline to return economic injury applications is June 30, 2025. Applicants may also call the SBA's Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or send an email to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services. Disaster assistance | U.S. Small Business Administration.

To apply, please visit a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) to find the center location nearest you, fema.gov/drc. You can also go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA App for mobile devices., or call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 7 a.m. and midnight.



