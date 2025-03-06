Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga leads South Africa’s delegation to 69th Session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW69), 10 to 21 Mar

Minister Chikunga to lead South Africa’s delegation at the 69th Commission on the Status of Women (CSW69) in New York

The Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities, Hon. Sindisiwe Chikunga, will lead South Africa’s delegation to the 69th Session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW69), taking place at the United Nations Headquarters in New York from 10 – 21 March 2025.

The Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) is the United Nations’ principal platform for shaping global gender equality policies. This year’s session is particularly significant as it marks 30 years since the adoption of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action (Beijing+30), a landmark global commitment to advancing the rights of women and girls.

Minister Chikunga has emphasized the importance of South Africa’s participation in global decision-making spaces such as CSW69, stating that these engagements are critical to shaping policies that directly impact South African women, youth, and persons with disabilities. South Africa’s presence at CSW69 reinforces its commitment to gender equality and ensures that the country’s national interests are reflected in international gender policies and frameworks.

Key Issues South Africa Will Address at CSW69

Presentation of South Africa’s Beijing+30 Report – The Minister will outline the progress made, challenges encountered, and priority areas requiring urgent intervention to advance gender equality.

Women’s Economic Empowerment & Leadership – Advocacy for policy interventions that eliminate economic barriers for women, increaseaccess to productive assets, financial resources, and ensureequal participation in all platforms where decisions are made and power is exercised.

Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) – Addressing legislative advancements, law enforcement initiatives, and survivor support programs, while pushing for greater international accountability on gender-based violence.

South Africa’s Role in the G20 Women’s Empowerment Working Group (WEWG) – As South Africa’s G20 Presidency and Chairship of the Women Empowerment Working Group are well underway, the Minister will use CSW69 as a platform to align global priorities with South Africa’s gender transformation agenda.

Strengthening International Partnerships – Engagement in bilateral meetings with global leaders to forge strategic partnerships that will enhance South Africa’s domestic and international gender policies.

Key Highlights from the Beijing+30 Report

South Africa’s Beijing+30 Report reflects on progress made in gender equality over the past five years and highlights remaining challenges that require urgent action. Key findings include:

Political Representation: South Africa has made significant strides in ensuring equal representation in decision-making and law-making structures. Today, women hold 43.5% of the seats in Parliament, occupying 171 out of 400 seats—an increase from 28% representation in 1994. In this 7th administration, 42.66% of Executive Members are women.

Education & Skills Development: We have surpassed gender parity in higher education participation rates. Today, more female students are graduating than male students in almost every field of study. We however need more young women in STEM fields.

Economic Participation: In addition to facing significant wage gaps, women remain underrepresented in patterns of ownership, management and control of key productive sectors of the economy. The informal sector continues to be a major employer of women, highlighting the need for stronger policies for financial inclusion, access to credit, and workplace protections.

Gender-Based Violence & Femicide (GBVF): Despite legislative and policy advancements, gender-based violence and femicide remain a national crisis. In accordance with the National Strategic Plan (NSP) on GBVF, we are rallying together traditional and religious leaders, educational institutions, stronger implementation of laws, increased funding for survivor support services, and enhanced accountability mechanisms.

Health & Well-being: Maternal health indicators have improved, and access to sexual and reproductive health services has expanded, but disparities remain, particularly in rural areas. The report highlights the need for improved healthcare access and gender-responsive budgeting.

For South Africa, Gender Equality is a constitutional imperative, and our participation at CSW69 will be anchored on our continued commitment to ensuring that global gender policies translate into meaningful change at regional and national levels.

