Sunrider® Sponsors Torrance Adaptive Recreation Pickleball Team to Empower Athletes of All Abilities

Sunrider Logo

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunrider International is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of the City of Torrance’s Adaptive Recreation Pickleball Team, strengthening its commitment to promoting health , inclusion, and community well-being. This collaboration aims to expand recreational opportunities for athletes with disabilities, enabling them to build confidence, improve physical health, and experience the joy of competition.Pickleball—a dynamic blend of tennis, badminton, and ping pong—is accessible to players of all ages and abilities due to its smaller court size and simplified gameplay. The program, which began as a series of one-day clinics, will now evolve into a comprehensive six-week training session featuring skilled coaches, new equipment, and an adaptive pickleball tournament once the new courts open."This partnership reflects our values of health, inclusion, and empowerment,” said Sunny Beutler, CEO of Sunrider. “We’re thrilled to support these athletes and provide them with the tools they need to succeed. Their growth and achievements will be an inspiration to us all.”As part of the program expansion, Sunrider will provide new uniforms for the team, proudly featuring the Sunrider logo. Athletes and Sunrider representatives will debut the uniforms at a City Council meeting in February. Sunrider will also participate in the Annual Athlete Celebration Dinner in June, honoring the program’s milestones and the athletes' accomplishments.Mayor George K. Chen praised the collaboration, stating: “Sunrider’s dedication to our Adaptive Recreation pickleball program highlights the incredible impact of community partnerships. Their generosity not only expands recreational opportunities but also strengthens our commitment to making Torrance a city for all athletes. We deeply appreciate their support in creating meaningful experiences that uplift and inspire our residents.”Echoing this sentiment, Garrett Craig, Recreation Manager for the City of Torrance, added: “We are excited about our new partnership with Sunrider to support our Adaptive Recreation pickleball program. This collaboration reflects our shared dedication to empowering individuals of all abilities, allowing them to experience the benefits of pickleball. Together, we are helping build a more inclusive and vibrant community where everyone can thrive through sports and recreation.”With this sponsorship, Sunrider continues its mission to foster inclusive communities and promote healthy, active lifestyles for people of all abilities. Learn more at Sunrider.comFor media inquiries or more information, please contact Kassy Rosewitz at kassandra.rosewitz@sunrider.com.About Sunrider International Sunrider International, a direct selling and retail sales company, was founded in 1982 by Drs. Tei-Fu and Oi-Lin Chen. All five of Drs. Chen's adult children hold senior executive positions within the multi-generational family-owned company, either directly at the corporate headquarters or on the Board of Directors. Their passion for people led them to create proven herbal products that help others achieve optimal health and wellness, and a business opportunity that offers them the chance to live happier, more balanced lives. Guided by owner expertise, Sunrider is a growing global enterprise that currently spans nearly 50 countries and regions.About the City of Torrance Adaptive Recreation ProgramThe City of Torrance Adaptive Recreation Program offers sports, activities, and community events designed for individuals with disabilities. By providing inclusive opportunities, the program aims to enrich lives and promote social engagement through recreation and sports.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.