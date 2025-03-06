EGR Partners with Keystone Automotive to Drive Growth in the North American Truck Accessory Market

EGR is proud to announce a partnership with Keystone Automotive Operations, the largest distributor of automotive and truck accessories in North America.

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ontario, CA – March 6, 2025 – EGR USA , a global leader in high-quality truck accessories , is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Keystone Automotive Operations, the largest distributor of automotive and truck accessories in North America. This collaboration marks a significant step in EGR’s continued expansion, enhancing availability and distribution across the continent.Through this partnership, EGR’s premium lineup—including RollTrac bed covers, fender flares, hood guards, and more—will now be even more accessible to truck owners and enthusiasts. Keystone Automotive’s extensive distribution network will help ensure faster product availability, wider reach, and improved service for dealers and customers nationwide."We’re excited to join forces with Keystone Automotive and take our North American presence to the next level," said EGR USA National Sales Director, Pat Johnson. "Their industry expertise and extensive distribution capabilities align perfectly with our mission to provide high-quality, innovative accessories to truck owners who demand the best."With Keystone’s strong retail and wholesale channels, this partnership allows EGR to expand its reach in the growing truck accessory market, providing faster delivery, better inventory access, and increased product awareness. Come see EGR at the Keystone Big Show, March 21st & 22ndAbout Keystone Automotive OperationsKeystone Automotive Operations is the leading distributor and marketer of automotive aftermarket accessories in North America. With a vast distribution network, Keystone serves thousands of retail partners, helping brands like EGR connect with truck owners looking for high-quality upgrades.For more information on EGR USA, visit www.egrusa.com or call 800.757.7075. To learn more

