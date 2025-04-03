EGR Announces New $1,999 Pricing on Manual RollTrac Bed Covers for a Limited Time

EGR is excited to offer truck owners an exclusive opportunity to upgrade their vehicle with a Manual RollTrac Bed Cover at a new limited-time price of $1,999.

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EGR is excited to offer truck owners an exclusive opportunity to upgrade their vehicle with a Manual RollTrac Bed Cover at a new limited-time price of $1,999 after rebate. This premium aluminum bed cover, known for its security, durability, and sleek design, is now available at an unbeatable value throughout April and May 2025.How It Works:- Purchase a Manual RollTrac Bed Cover at a limited-time price of $1,999 between April 1 and May 31, 2025.- Scan the QR code provided at the time of purchase to submit for a $300 rebate.- Receive a $300 Visa Gift Card within 45 days of approval.This special promotion is exclusive to end consumers on Manual RollTrac applications and cannot be combined with other discounts or offers.“At just $1,999, the Manual RollTrac Bed Cover is now more accessible than ever for truck owners looking for a rugged, secure, and factory-style fit,” said Damien Rickards, COO of EGR USA. “This is the perfect time to upgrade to a RollTrac and experience its industry-leading design.”Why Choose RollTrac?- Ultra-low-profile 7-inch micro-canister design maximizes valuable truck bed space- Aluminum construction for maximum durability and security- 700 lb weight rating - easily carries bed racks, roof-top tents, and more- Accessory T-slots on bed rails for customization - works with all major rack brands- UV, corrosion, and scratch-resistant matte finish retracts without trapping dust or debris- Industry-leading water management system - drains 6 gallons of water per minute- Canister ports for easy access to clean and service the cover- Can be securely locked in any position along the railTruck owners looking to upgrade their truck bed security and storage should take advantage of this limited-time pricing before the offer ends on May 31, 2025.About EGR GroupFounded in 1973, the EGR Group is a world-class designer and manufacturer of precision-engineered solutions marketed through two Strategic Divisions – Automotive and Building and Commercial Products. Headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. The automotive division distributes globally to top-branded OEMs EGR manufacturers with a focus on vertical integration to ensure timely response and avoid supply chain disruptions. In 1983, EGR began production of automotive accessories, beginning with acrylic Headlight Covers for the iconic Ford XD Falcon. Acrylic weather shields for a wide range of vehicles soon followed. Today, Auto Accessories is now the largest division within EGR, producing thousands of products daily for markets around the world for both OEM and Aftermarket.

