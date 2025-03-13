EGR Introduces the J-Brace for 2022+ Toyota Tundra – The Ultimate Solution to Bed Flex and Strength Issues
Toyota Tundra owners face bed strength issues like misalignment, movement, and rattling with heavy accessories. The EGR J-Brace reinforces rigidity.ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toyota Tundra owners have raised concerns about bed strength issues, including panel misalignment, excessive movement, and rattling, particularly when adding aftermarket accessories like bed covers, bed racks, rooftop tents, and campers. In response, EGR has launched the J-Brace, a high-strength bed reinforcement solution engineered to address these challenges and provide Tundra owners with the durability and stability they need.
A Critical Fix for Common Tundra Bed Issues
The 2022+ Toyota Tundra’s aluminum-reinforced composite bed offers several advantages such as reduced weight. However, many owners have reported bed flex, bounce, and misalignment when adding heavy equipment above the bed rails. Some have even expressed concerns about potential metal fatigue or cracking over time. The EGR J-Brace is designed to eliminate these issues, reinforcing the bed structure to prevent unwanted movement.
Solving Key Tundra Bed Problems with the EGR J-Brace:
✔ Greatly Reduces Bed Movement & Rattling – Reinforces the truck bed to reduce flex, bounce, and noise when carrying heavy loads or aftermarket accessories.
✔ Prevents Panel Misalignment & Uneven Gaps – Stabilizes the structure to maintain proper panel alignment and reduce stress on the truck’s body.
✔ Essential for Heavy Bed Accessories – It is recommended that any 2022+ Tundra carrying over 100 lbs. above the bed rails be equipped with reinforcement brackets. The EGR J-Brace is the perfect OEM-compatible solution for reinforcing your truck bed to allow the installation of rooftop tents, bed covers, bed racks, and heavy-duty storage.
✔ Durable Steel Construction – Built with high-strength steel, ensuring maximum reinforcement without adding unnecessary weight.
✔ Weather-Resistant Protection – Finished with a light-textured powder coat to resist corrosion, rust, and harsh weather conditions.
✔ Easy Installation & Precision Fit – Designed specifically for the 2022+ Toyota Tundra, the J-Brace installs seamlessly and works in harmony with the truck’s existing bed design without intruding into the cargo space.
Designed for Adventure & Hard Work
For Tundra owners who use their trucks for heavy hauling, overlanding, or worksite applications, or even daily adventures, the EGR J-Brace is a must-have upgrade. This bed reinforcement ensures your truck bed remains stable and secure, eliminating concerns about excessive flex or long-term damage when carrying weight on the bed rails.
Now Available – Strengthen Your Tundra Today
The EGR J-Brace is available now through authorized dealers and online retailers. To learn more about how this essential upgrade can reinforce your truck bed and improve durability, visit www.egrusa.com, the bed strength experts.
About EGR Group
Founded in 1973, the EGR Group is a world-class designer and manufacturer of precision engineered solutions marketed through two Strategic Divisions – Automotive and Building and Commercial Products. Headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. The automotive division distributes globally to top branded OEMs EGR manufactures with a focus on vertical integration to ensure timely response and avoid supply chain disruptions. In 1983 EGR began production of automotive accessories, beginning with acrylic Headlight Covers for the iconic Ford XD Falcon. Acrylic weather shields for a wide range of vehicles soon followed. Today, Auto Accessories is now the largest division within EGR, producing thousands of products daily for markets around the world for both OEM and Aftermarket.
