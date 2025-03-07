Leadership Book, "Serving From The Heart" Featuring Leadership Authority Garrett Milby Hits #1 in under 6 hours

Garrett Milby CLPLI Author Serving From The Heart Book Garrett Milby, Leadership Coach and Author

Renowned Speaker,Media Coach and Leadership Authority Tricia Andreassen Co-Authors with Garrett Milby on Best-Selling Book Highlighting Servant Leadership

Being a servant doesn't require money, oftentimes it is simply providing a patient ear, time and an encouraging word or smile.” — Garrett Milby

HICKORY NC, NC, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leadership Book called "Serving From The Heart" Featuring Leadership Expert and Authority in Leadership Development, Coaching, and Training, Garrett Milby Hits #1 in multiple categories in under 6 hours.Creative Life Publishing and Learning Institute along with Success Mastery University has announced that Garrett Milby, in collaboration with renowned Best-Selling Author, Speaker, Coach and Business Growth Strategist Tricia Andreassen , has achieved #1 Best-Seller status in over six categories with their latest book, "Serving From The Heart."This compelling leadership book, produced by Creative Life Publishing and Learning Institute, brings together Elite Thought Leaders who contribute powerful insights on leadership, resilience, and transformation and have powerful stories that can make a positive impact in the lives of others. The co-author interview and selection process was rigorous, ensuring that only the most impactful voices accompany Andreassen.“This is more than just a book—it’s a launchpad for our leadership book series,” says Tricia Andreassen. "Many of our Authors become Speakers, Coaches and Trainers in our faculty such as Garrett. They lead in speaking at our "Be On Stage" events, podcasts, summits, conferences and courses at Success Mastery University which is why our selection process is so intensive. We want to make sure it is the right fit. I met Garrett almost 10 years ago through the John Maxwell Coaching and Speaking Organization. I ask him to write with me in the book "Stepping Into Courage." His leadership shined through when our son had some health challenges. During this time, he mailed his own book " Born To Lead " to our son to encourage him. That's Servant Leadership in action. I am honored to have him apart of my founding team as we grow our coaching company.Garrett Milby's chapter builds on his extensive leadership experience. As a Senior Trainer, his work dramatically reduced turnover rates and improved productivity for over 1,200 manufacturing employees. As a Master Sergeant with the Kentucky Air National Guard, Milby provided essential support with a focus on compliance and career development. This role demanded strong leadership skills and a commitment to nurturing the growth of those under his command.With advanced degrees in Organizational Leadership (MA) and Workforce Leadership (BS), as well as certifications such as a John Maxwell Certified Coach, Garrett's professional approach has partnered strategic leadership with transformative educational practices. Garrett gained significant admissions expertise, while assisting Lincoln College of Technology, where he played a pivotal role in guiding students toward fulfilling their educational paths. This experience underscored his dedication in helping individuals achieve their career aspirations through education. A compilation of his Leadership work has lead to his his proprietary program called, ‘Born To Lead’ which is offered to youth organizations, communities and churches. There is a corporate version of 'Born To Lead' for Business Leaders and Companies looking to grow their organization and teams as well.“Garrett Milby’s success is proof that a project like this changes lives,” Andreassen declares.Creative Life Publishing and Learning Institute is known for helping faith-driven leaders get their story told and their voice heard. They help aspiring Authors learn how to self publish their own books so they can keep all their royalties without the hassle of doing it alone. Creative Life Publishing will be by their side from start to finish. In business for over a decade, they are the leading company in bringing training programs to help Authors get more sales from their books. From marketing to websites to AI marketing tools, as well as social media, they help pull it all together. In addition, they offer high performing Entrepreneurs and CEO's create their unique Author Authority Roadmap to build their brand while making an impact with a lasting legacy. The company offers support and implementation for Entrepreneurs, Business Owners, and Leaders in self-publishing, digital course creation, professional speaking, and more.To request more information on Garrett Milby's availability for speaking to your organization or for private consulting services please visit: https://clpli.com/garrett_milby About CLPLI: Founded by Tricia Andreassen, Creative Life Publishing and Learning Institute is dedicated to elevating leaders and experts globally by offering platforms for authorship, digital content creation, and personal development. It has multiple divisions including an AI Content Marketing Platform Called InterfusionProAI.com, A Private Online University specific to high performing thought leaders and speakers called Success Mastery University. Tricia Andreassen is the CEO and has her own Speaker website. Visit www.CLPLI.com for more information.Media Contact:Dara Rogers

