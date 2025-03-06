LISTEN: Blockboard CEO Matt Wasserlauf Talks About the $20B in Ad Fraud That's Wasting Advertisers Ad Budgets

In a must-listen episode of The ADOTAT Show, “Unmasking Video Ad Fraud with Blockchain,” Matt Wasserlauf unravels the complex world of digital ad deception

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a must-listen episode of The ADOTAT Show, “ Unmasking Video Ad Fraud with Blockchain ,” host Pesach Lattin unravels the complex world of digital advertising deception through an in-depth conversation with online video advertising pioneer and Blockboard CEO Matt Wasserlauf This isn't just another industry chat; it's a deep dive into the hidden mechanics of ad fraud, exposing how billions of dollars are wasted annually. Wasserlauf, a seasoned ad tech veteran, breaks down the latest tactics used by fraudsters, from bot traffic to domain spoofing, and reveals the shocking scale of the problem.But from their viewpoint, it's not all doom and gloom. The podcast explores how Blockboard leverages the transparency and security of blockchain technology to combat this pervasive issue. Wasserlauf shares insights into how blockchain can verify ad placements, track impressions, and ensure that CTV ad campaign spending reaches genuine audiences (in other words, real humans from a qualified audience see the ads).Throughout the conversation, Wasserlauf and Lattin discuss:🔥 How ad fraud burns billions of ad dollars every year.🔥 How blockchain can bring transparency to advertising.🔥 The industry’s dirty little secret: performance metrics that don’t add up.🔥 Why big agencies are dragging their feet—and how Matt is working around them.🔥 The future of digital advertising and why it’s time to evolve or be left behind.The episode provides actionable insights for marketers, advertisers, and anyone concerned about the integrity of digital advertising and ways to optimize digital ad budgets. Wasserlauf has one specific call to action for all advertisers: Don't let ad fraud drain your marketing budget.To hear the full episode, check out “Unmasking Video Ad Fraud with Blockchain" on The ADOTAT Show. To learn more about transparency and how Blockboard is using blockchain and AI to fuel the ad tech ecosystem, visit the Blockboard website

