2024-2025 Nonpublic Federal Programs within Boundaries Consultation Collection Now Open

Public Districts

The 2024-2025 Nonpublic Federal Programs within Boundaries Consultation is now open in the NDE portal. This collection is due on April 30, 2025 and has an audit window from May 1-15, 2025.

Every Public district in Nebraska, which has one or more Nonpublic systems located within the Public School District’s geographic boundaries, must complete this form. A form will need to be completed for each Nonpublic system geographically located within the Public School District attendance area to document that the Nonpublic system was consulted regarding potential participation in a Federal program.

NEW: The Nonpublic Federal Programs within Boundaries Consultation will require a new activation code this year, as it is now a stand-alone collection and no longer located within the Consolidated Data Collection (CDC). The activation code can be obtained from the Portal District Administrator. The collection is found in the Data Collections tab.

Questions on how to enter data and general portal navigation can be directed to NDE.ServiceDesk@nebraska.gov

Questions regarding the actual consultation needs and requirements can be directed to tate.toedman@nebraska.gov