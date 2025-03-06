Hospitality VC Firm Makes First Digital Signage Investment with Vistify Partnership

Branded Hospitality Logo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Branded Hospitality (Branded), the leading investment and solutions platform dedicated to the hospitality & foodservice industry announced today a strategic investment and partnership with Vistify Inc. (formerly Embed Digital), an innovative digital menu board and signage platform for the quick service restaurant industry. This marks Branded's first investment in the digital signage technology sector, coming at a crucial time as restaurants embrace digital transformation.The partnership arrives as digital menu boards transition from a "nice to have" to a "need to have" technology for QSR operators. With the global digital signage market estimated at $26.76 billion in 2023 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% between 2024 and 2030, this investment positions Branded Hospitality at the forefront of this expanding market."Digital transformation is no longer optional—it’s mission-critical," said Jimmy Frischling, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Branded. "Our investment in Vistify aligns with our commitment to backing game-changing technologies in foodservice. Vistify’s operator-first approach and innovative vMenu deliver a next-level solution for QSRs looking to enhance guest experience and drive revenue."Michael Mathieu, CEO of Vistify, emphasized the impact of digital signage: "Digital menus boost sales by up to 38% and influence 91% of purchasing decisions. In today’s competitive restaurant landscape, static menus simply can’t keep up. Partnering with Branded, with their deep industry expertise and unparalleled network, is a game-changer as we scale and transform how restaurants connect with the digital-first generation."Vistify’s platform enables seamless, real-time digital menu customization, synchronizing effortlessly with POS systems like Toast, Square, and Clover for instant updates on pricing, menu descriptions, calorie counts, and availability. With the launch of its vMenu, Vistify empowers operators to make updates with just a few clicks, ensuring a frictionless experience for both teams and customers."Branded’s leadership, industry insight, and relationships make them the perfect partner to fuel our growth," added Mathieu. "We’re thrilled to collaborate with them to bring cutting-edge digital signage solutions to more operators."This investment reinforces Branded Hospitality’s commitment to advancing restaurant technology that enhances customer engagement, operational efficiency, and profitability—ensuring its partners stay ahead in an evolving industry.About Branded Hospitality:Branded Hospitality ( www.brandedstrategic.com ) is the leading investment and solutions platform dedicated to the hospitality & foodservice industry. As experienced restaurant operators, hospitality experts, venture capitalists, strategic investors, advisors and corporate matchmakers, we leverage relationships with industry leading restaurant & hospitality operators, software vendors, and corporate enterprises to best create and capture value for our clients and partners.About Vistify Inc. (formerly Embed Digital):Vistify offers real-time digital menu board customization for the QSR industry. By providing comprehensive synchronization with POS systems, seamless updates across multiple locations, and an intuitive user experience, Vistify delivers the leading digital signage solution for small to medium QSR operators. The company's vMenu enables operators to create, update, and control digital menus across all screens with ease, integrating with top POS systems like Toast, Square, and Clover to ensure customers only see what's available. For more information, visit vistifyinc.com.

