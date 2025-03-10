Ficohsa Launches Transformative Loan Program to Fuel Job Growth and Strengthen Honduras Economy

With support from the U.S. Government, DFC, and Citi, new financing will empower businesses, create jobs, and enhance regional stability

TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Banco Ficohsa has launched a groundbreaking loan program designed to fuel economic expansion by supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Honduras. Backed by the largest financing package from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) in Central America, this initiative will help businesses grow, create jobs, and strengthen the country's economic resilience.Through a $250 million financing package—$230 million from DFC and $20 million from Citi —Banco Ficohsa will provide tailored financial solutions to SMEs across key sectors including agroindustry, manufacturing, commerce, construction, education, and renewable energy. The program is expected to support more than 3,000 businesses, generate approximately 100,000 jobs, and significantly expand access to capital for entrepreneurs.“This initiative is about strengthening our economy by ensuring businesses have the resources they need to succeed,” said Camilo Atala, President of Grupo Ficohsa. “By providing targeted financing to SMEs, we are fostering long-term job creation, increasing financial stability, and advancing economic growth—priorities that benefit both Honduras and the United States.”Strengthening Economic Security and Expanding OpportunitiesThis initiative aligns with shared U.S. and Honduran goals of strengthening economic resilience, expanding trade and investment opportunities, and reducing the economic drivers of irregular migration. By expanding financing for businesses and entrepreneurs, the program increases local employment opportunities and supports long-term prosperity, ensuring more Hondurans can build a future at home.“As one of Honduras’ leading financial institutions, Ficohsa is committed to helping businesses grow,” Atala continued. “This loan program will directly empower thousands of entrepreneurs, enabling them to expand their operations, hire more employees, and contribute to a stronger national economy.”A Trusted U.S. Partner Driving Investment and TransparencyFicohsa has earned the trust of the U.S. Government and international financial institutions as a responsible steward of investment capital. As the first Honduran bank to achieve ISO 37301 certification for compliance and a regional leader in transparency and anti-corruption initiatives, Ficohsa upholds the highest standards of governance and integrity.“The trust placed in us by DFC and Citi underscores our strong track record of responsible financial management and strategic investment,” Atala added. “We take this responsibility seriously and will ensure that these funds deliver meaningful benefits for businesses and communities across Honduras.”Competitive Loan Terms for SMEsTo ensure the program reaches businesses of all sizes, Banco Ficohsa is offering highly competitive loan rates with flexible terms starting at just 12% interest rate for loans up to 24 months. Loans will be available to entrepreneurs and small business owners, growing enterprises seeking expansion capital, and corporate clients.Advancing Economic Growth and Strengthening U.S.-Honduras TiesThis financing initiative reflects Ficohsa’s ongoing commitment to driving economic growth, expanding investment opportunities, and ensuring Honduras remains a strong regional partner. By supporting SMEs—the backbone of the Honduran economy—Ficohsa is fostering long-term economic stability and helping to reduce migration pressures by expanding access to capital and job opportunities.“Ficohsa has always been committed to strengthening economic resilience in Honduras,” Atala concluded. “By increasing access to capital, we are driving sustainable business growth and reinforcing Honduras’ position as a valued economic partner.”Grupo Ficohsa is a leading financial institution in Central America, dedicated to advancing financial inclusion and supporting economic development. Committed to sustainable practices and digital innovation, Ficohsa fosters economic growth and supports regional development through its presence in Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua, El Salvador, and Panama. Banco Ficohsa operates as a key entity within Grupo Ficohsa.

