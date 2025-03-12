Revenue Grew 3% For Top Thirty US Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Programs in 2024

Collective revenue hit $1.14 billion

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- America’s top thirty peer-to-peer fundraising programs grew by 3% in 2024 to raise $1.14 billion for nonprofit organizations, according to a study released today by the Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum.America’s largest peer-to-peer fundraising program remained the Heart Walk which yielded $110 million for the American Heart Association. In all, 18 of the top thirty programs grew in 2024.Peer-to-peer fundraising is the practice of having a nonprofit organization’s supporters take part in an activity such as a walk, bike ride or other real or virtual challenge and reach out to their network of friends, family, neighbors and colleagues for donations.Nonprofit organizations can access valuable benchmarking insights by downloading the study from the Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum website. The 19th annual edition of the Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Top Thirty Survey is sponsored by Streetlight Digital, a marketing and fundraising agency primarily focused on the nonprofit sector.Among the findings sure to be of greatest interest to industry followers:The 30th program on the list, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Team In Training raised $14 million, a $400,000 decrease from the amount needed to make the top thirty in 2023.The Cleveland Clinic Foundation’s Velosano was the fastest growing program both in terms of percentage increase (101%) and absolute dollars ($14.5 million.). That dramatic growth is largely attributable to major gifts attracted to this peer-to-peer fundraising cycling program.The greatest increase in number of participants was achieved by the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk To End Alzheimer's which attracted 16,000 more walkers in 2024 than in 2023. The Breakthrough T1D Walk had the greatest percentage growth in participation with an increase of 20%.The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society placed the most programs on the list with four: Light The Night, Student Visionaries of the Year, Visionaries of the Year and Team In Training."The continued post-pandemic rebound of peer-to-peer fundraising in 2024 is exciting and highlights the resilience and adaptability of P2P programs," said Natalie Stamer, Co-Founder of Streetlight Digital. "This year's expanded data clearly shows that organizations using a diversified communications approach are seeing stronger engagement and fundraising results—boosting fundraising activation rates by up to 28%—reinforcing the importance of multi-channel outreach in today’s evolving donor landscape."“In 2024, peer-to-peer fundraising in the U.S. settled into a more steady, pre-pandemic growth pace,” said Marcie Maxwell, managing director of the Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum. “While we didn’t see the big spikes of previous years, many top programs still held strong, even with the changing economic landscape. Their success came from staying focused on community and relationships while fine-tuning strategies to keep up with shifting donor behaviors.” Click here to download a free top thirty summary and to learn how to obtain the study data set including information from 94 participating programs.ABOUT THE PEER-TO-PEER PROFESSIONAL FORUM: The Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum provides managers of peer-to-peer fundraising programs with practical information, valuable connections and recognition for outstanding achievement via www.peertopeerforum.com , conferences, and distance-learning programs. Learn more at www.peertopeerforum.com ABOUT STREETLIGHT DIGITAL: Streetlight Digital is a women-owned, fully remote marketing and fundraising agency dedicated to helping nonprofits grow their impact. Founded in 2016, the agency specializes in strategic planning and execution for peer-to-peer and digital direct response fundraising programs. They are digital experts in paid advertising, email and SMS, marketing and fundraising technology, and data analytics. By integrating marketing, fundraising, data, and technology, Streetlight Digital delivers tailored, results-driven solutions that empower nonprofits to engage donors and participants and achieve their missions. Learn more at www.streetlightdigital.com

