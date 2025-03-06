Team Human Powered Potential Wins 2025 Cash, Sweat & Tears Award

Team Human Powered Potential rowed from California to Hawaii and raised $43 million for The Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Research Foundation. for The Michael J Fox

Amazing folks like the members of Team HPP are the heart and soul of peer-to-peer fundraising. These incredible men symbolize millions of people who energize organizations with their time and talent.” — David Hessekiel, Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum

RYE, NY, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Four men known as “ Team Human Powered Potential ” (Team HPP) that were determined to raise awareness of the challenges and complexities of Parkinson’s disease rowed 2,800 miles across the Pacific last summer in a grueling effort that generated more than $43 million for The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF).In recognition of their awe-inspiring action, the Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum will honor Team HPP at its annual conference in Atlanta on March 13 with the Cash, Sweat & Tears Award. The annual award recognizing inspiring peer-to-peer fundraising volunteers is sponsored by Blackbaud.Peer-to-peer fundraising engages a nonprofit’s supporters in an activity such as a walk, bike ride or a virtual challenge and solicits friends, family, neighbors and colleagues of the participants for donations. Collectively, peer-to-peer fundraising programs raise billions of dollars annually for thousands of nonprofits nationwide.More than $10 million dollars was raised through peer-to-peer fundraising by Team HPP and that amount was matched on a 3-to-1 basis by a generous anonymous donor.Team HPP was nominated for the award by the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, the world’s largest nonprofit funder of Parkinson’s research.Team HPP was one of nine teams that participated in the 2024 edition of an event called “The World's Toughest Row” from Monterey Bay, California to Hanalei Bay, Hawaii last summer. Team HPP was made up of Patrick Morrissey of Durango, Colorado, diagnosed with Parkinson's disease (PD) in 2019, alongside his friends Brendan Cusick, also from Durango, Peter Durso of Couer d’Alene, Idaho and Scott Forman of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Morrissey became the first person with Parkinson’s to row across the Pacific."Just as the ocean brings unexpected challenges like sudden storms or rogue waves, Parkinson's adds unpredictable stresses in different environments," said Morrissey. "As a team, we were able to manage despite the obstacles we faced on the water. I hope to inspire at least one person to be able to endure and then they inspire another person, and it continues," said Morrissey. "This team, the Parkinson's community, my family and friends inspired me to endure. We're all one big team."“Amazing folks like the members of Team HPP are the heart and soul of peer-to-peer fundraising," said David Hessekiel, the forum’s president. “We are proud to honor these incredible volunteers as a symbol of the millions of people who energize organizations with their contributions of time and talent.”"Our community continues to find extraordinary and thoughtful ways to champion our mission and bring us closer than ever to a cure," said Stephanie Paddock, MJFF Vice President of Community Fundraising and Events. "Rallying and inspiring thousands of supporters along the way, Team HPP has amplified what's possible through the power of community and determination. We congratulate the team on their well-deserved honor and how their tremendous feat will continue to inspire more people and families on the role we each play in making a world without Parkinson's inevitable.""Blackbaudis honored to be back presenting the Cash, Sweat, & Tears Award at the Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum this year and we could not have dreamt of more deserving honorees than the members of Team Human Powered Potential.” said Blackbaud’s Natalie Cole, Director of Enterprise Relations.ABOUT THE PEER-TO-PEER PROFESSIONAL FORUMThe Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum professionals who manage peer-to-peer fundraising events. The P2P Forum, which started in 2007, provides resources such as its annual conference, monthly webinars, timely data and information, and a vibrant online community that help peer-to-peer fundraisers gain access to best practices and support. To learn more visit www.peertopeerforum.com ABOUT BLACKBAUDBlackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. To learn more, visit www.blackbaud.com

