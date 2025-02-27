Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation Named Organization Of The Year By Peer-To-Peer Professional Forum

The success of The Ride To Conquer Cancer produced by the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation is one of the reasons why the foundation earned the North American Organization of the Year Award from the Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum.

The PMCF has taken peer-to-peer fundraising seriously for nearly a quarter century – and that has paid off by generating more than $550 million dollars to support cancer-fighting research.” — David Hessekiel, President, Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum

RYE, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The nonprofit with the most initiatives on the annual list of Canada’s largest peer-to-peer fundraising programs will be honored as the North American Organization Of The Year at the Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum conference on March 13. The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation produces four programs on the Forum’s vaunted Canadian Top Thirty ranking: The Ride To Conquer Cancer, The Walk To Conquer Cancer, Road Hockey To Conquer Cancer and The Journey To Conquer Cancer. In 2024 the foundation raised more than $30,000,000 from peer-to-peer fundraising efforts involving over 10,000 participants and 160,000 donorsNonprofits engaged in peer-to-peer fundraising recruit supporters to take part in activities such as walks, bike rides or virtual challenges and reach out to friends, family and colleagues for donations. Collectively, peer-to-peer fundraising programs raise more than a billion dollars annually for thousands of nonprofits in North America, according to the US and Canadian Peer-to-Peer Top Thirty studies.“The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation has taken peer-to-peer fundraising seriously for nearly a quarter century – and that has paid off by generating more than $550 million dollars to support cancer-fighting research,” said Forum President David Hessekiel. “We’re so impressed by how the foundation continues to evolve existing programs and create new ones such as Cricket To Conquer Cancer which premieres in May.”"For over two decades, the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation has taken immense pride in our Peer-to-Peer Fundraising programs,” said the PMCF’s VP Corporate & Community Partnerships Steve Merker. “Our Board has recognized not only the critical funds these events raise but also the extraordinary long-term value they bring to our organization. With their unwavering support and strategic investment, we continue to expand these programs—fueling breakthroughs to improve outcomes for patients in Canada and around the globe.” The Organization Of The Year Award is sponsored by Eventage , a national event production agency serving the nation’s top brands and nonprofits.“We’ve always been fans of the impact and scale of PMCF’s Ride to Conquer Cancer, and now that we’ve gotten to know them through the Organization of the Year process, we’re even more impressed with how strategic and thoughtful the team is with their approach” said Eventage Partner & Chief Creative Officer Matt Glass. “We’re honored to present them with this well-deserved recognition.”Some past winners of the peer-to-peer fundraising organization of the year honor include the American Heart Association, ALS Association, Alzheimer’s Association, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Pan-Mass Challenge, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, NAMI and the Terry Fox Foundation.ABOUT THE PRINCESS MARGARET CANCER FOUNDATION: The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation is Canada’s largest cancer charity. We’re dedicated to raising funds for Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, one of the world’s leading cancer research and treatment centres, known for its breakthrough discoveries that transform patient outcomes. Together, we Carry The Fire for cancer patients everywhere in our mission to create a world free from the fear of cancer. Through philanthropy, fundraising events, and our world-leading home lottery program, we’re changing how the world understands, prevents, diagnoses, and treats cancer, benefitting patients at The Princess Margaret, throughout Canada, and around the world.ABOUT EVENTAGE: Eventage is a NJ-based boutique agency which produces quality nationwide for the world’s most famous brands and the world’s most inspiring nonprofits. We deliver flawless logistics, fresh creative and insightful fundraising council to the largest and most successful peer-to-peer event programs in the nation. Learn more at Eventage.netABOUT THE PEER-TO-PEER PROFESSIONAL FORUM: The Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum professionals who manage peer-to-peer fundraising events. The P2P Forum, which started in 2007, provides resources such as its annual conference, monthly webinars, timely data and information, and a vibrant online community that help peer-to-peer fundraisers gain access to best practices and support. To learn more visit www.peertopeerforum.com

