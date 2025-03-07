Logistics Plus Opens New Warehouse in Honolulu, Hawaii

Logistics Plus Hawaii Warehouse

The new warehouse has over 75 thousand square feet of storage in the capacity-tight Pacific market.

Aloha! Our Hawaii warehouse is now up and running.” — Troy Pagaduan

ERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP), a global leader in transportation, logistics, and unique supply chain solutions, is pleased to introduce the opening of its newest warehouse located near Sand Island at 2280 Alahao Place in Honolulu, Hawaii . The 75,000+ square foot facility is managed by Troy Pagaduan, director of operations for the LP Hawaii branch that opened in late 2022.The LP Hawaii warehouse was established to serve a growing list of clients needing storage and distribution support in the Hawaiian Islands and to serve as a staging and storage facility for several significant upcoming furniture, fixtures, and equipment (FF&E) installation projects for the hospitality industry, being led by hospitality logistics industry veteran Ray Orlando."Aloha! Our Hawaii warehouse is now up and running," said Pagaduan. "We've enjoyed great growth and recognition on the islands since we opened here a little over two years ago. It is exciting to add warehousing solutions to our expanded offerings here in Hawaii."With the opening of the new LP Hawaii warehouse, Logistics Plus now has nearly 10 million square feet of warehousing across North America and additional locations worldwide.About Logistics Plus, Inc.Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP) is a 21st Century Logistics Company™ and a leading worldwide provider of transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, technology, and unique supply chain solutions. When the world changes, Logistics Plusdelivers. Founded in 1996, today LP has annual global sales of over $600M with more than 1,200 employees located in 50+ countries worldwide. LP is recognized as one of the fastest-growing privately-owned logistics companies, a top 3PL provider, a top 100 logistics company, a top freight brokerage and warehousing provider, and a great place to work. With a Passion For Excellence™, its employees put the PLUS in LOGISTICS by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success. Learn more at logisticsplus.com.

When the world changes, Logistics Plus® delivers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.