TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, Mar. 6 - Mar. 12, 2025

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

SmartWay Intelligent Transportation Maintenance.

• LOOK AHEAD 3/13: 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a triple right lane closure on I-24 westbound for digital messaging sign replacement (MM 57.2 – 59.2).

DAVIDSON AND CHEATHAM COUNTIES I-24

Sign replacement.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-24 in both directions for flat sheet sign replacement (MM 27 – 40).

DAVIDSON AND RUTHERFORD COUNTIES I-24

Survey and drainage operations.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be double inside lane closures on I-24 in both directions for survey, drain cleaning, drilling, and drainage structure inspection work (MM 52 – 67).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from near the Stones River to east of the CSXT Railroad.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for paving activities (MM 78 – 82).

HUMPHREYS COUNTY I-40

SmartWay Intelligent Transportation Maintenance.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be a temporary right lane closure on I-40 eastbound for the installation of fiber (MM 139). One lane will remain open at all times.

The repair of bridges on I-40 over Squeeze Bottom Road and Buffalo River Bridge.

• Nightly, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-40 in both directions for roadway maintenance as needed. One lane will always remain open (MM 140 – 142).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

Harpeth River Bridge Repair.

• Daily 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Nightly 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures in both directions on I-40 for repairs of the bridge over the Harpeth River (MM 194 – 196).

SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System Maintenance.

• 3/11, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be double and triple right lane closure on I-40 in both directions for digital messaging sign replacement (MM 210.2 – 212.2).

I-40/12th Avenue Bridge Repair.

• Nightly, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternate lane closures on I-40 westbound under 12th Avenue for bridge construction activities (MM 209).

• Daily, There will be a lane shift on 12th Avenue for bridge repair work.

• 3/6, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a nighttime left lane closure on I-40 westbound. The left lane of the Exit 210A ramp will be closed for asphalt repair.

• 3/7 8 p.m. – 3/10 5 a.m., Continuous, There will be a weekend lane closure on I-40 westbound. Both lanes of the I-40 westbound ramp (Exit 210A) along with both lanes of the I-65 northbound (Exit 82A) will be closed for work on and under the 12th Avenue bridge.

Grading, drainage, and construction at Donelson Pike Interchange (MM 214.4 – 218).

• Daily, 1 p.m., There will be rolling roadblocks in both directions on I-40 for blasting.

Survey and drainage operations.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be double lane closures on I-40 in both directions for survey, drain cleaning, and drainage structure inspection work (MM 212.4 – 216).

DICKSON COUNTY I-40

Sensor installation.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 in both directions for Mainline Weigh In Motion Program sensor installation (MM 167.9 – 168.3).

WILSON COUNTY I-40

Blasting.

• Daily, 11 a.m., There will be a rolling roadblock on I-40 between the I-840 and HWY 231 for blasting (MM 235 – 238).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-440

Survey and drainage operations.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be double lane closures on I-440 in both directions and includes the I-24/I-440 interchange for survey, drain cleaning, and drainage structure work (MM 7 – 7.5).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

Barrier wall and guardrail repair.

• Nightly, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure on I-65 northbound for barrier wall and guardrail repair (MM 82).

Street light conversion.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating single lane closures in both directions at the I-65 ramp to I-24 (Exit 88) for LED street light conversion.

Survey Activities.

• 3/8 – 3/9, Nightly 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be outside lane closures on I-65 in both directions on the Cumberland Bridge over Cowan Street for survey work (MM 85.5 – 86.5).

• Nightly, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be shoulder closures on I-65 in both directions on the Cumberland Bridge for survey work (MM 85.5 – 86.5).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

Pavement repair.

• 3/6 – 3/7, Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane shift on I-840 eastbound to the I-24 eastbound ramp for pavement repairs (MM 53).

• 3/12, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-840 in both directions for pavement repairs (MM 64 – 66).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

Pavement repairs.

• 3/7 8 p.m. – 3/9 12 p.m. (continuous), There will be a lane shift on the northbound/West End/70-S exit to I-440 eastbound on the ramp to repair damaged concrete (MM 14.8 – 15). Ramps will remain open.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 11

The widening of US 31A (SR 11, Nolensville Pike) from North of the Mill Creek bridge to SR 254 (OHB) including bridges, retaining walls, signals, and lighting.

• Continuous, Holt Road will be closed to thru traffic until summer 2025. A detour is in place.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary road closures on SR 11 and associated side roads for utility relocation, grading, and drainage.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 12

ADA curb ramp upgrades.

3/9 – 3/12, Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard to Great Circle Road for ADA curb ramp upgrades (MM 0 – 4.3).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 106

Utility installation.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Southbound lanes of SR 106 could be impacted by utility installation (MM 8.57 – 8.68).

Crane work.

• 3/9, 5 a.m. – 1 p.m., SR 106 will be closed in both directions for crane work (MM 8.57 – 8.68).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

Pole replacement.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures in both direction on SR 155 for pole replacement (MM 5.16 – 5.82).

Sign replacement.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a left lane closure on SR 155 for flat sheet sign replacement (MM 6.2 – 27).

Street light conversion.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on Briley Parkway (SR 155) for LED street light conversion from Saunders Avenue to Lebanon Pike and ramps 14, 14B, 12, 10, and 8. (MM 7.9 – 18.2).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 24

Pavement marking operations.

• 3/9 – 3/12, Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 24 (Lebanon Pike) at the intersection of SR 155 (Briley Parkway) for detail pavement marking operations (MM 18.2 – 18.3).

Pavement repair.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be various lane closures on SR 24 for pavement repair (MM 0 – 17.29).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on SR 255 over I-40 at the Donelson Pike interchange.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Donelson Pike for grading and utility work (MM 216).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 386

Sign replacement.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be left lane closures on SR 386 eastbound for flat sheet sign replacement (MM 1.6 – 4.2).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 45

Pavement repair and maintenance.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be various lane closures on SR 45 for pavement repair (MM 0 – 17.94).

• 3/7, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) for concrete and repaving at SR 6 (Gallatin Pike) (MM 7.13 – 7.26).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent single lane closures in both direction along SR 45 for grading work at Myatt Drive.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) at the intersection of Andrew Jackson Parkway for detail pavement marking operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 6

Conduit.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures along SR 6 to access manholes to place fiberoptics in existing conduit at 8th Avenue South at South Street (MM 7.88 – 7.89).

Fiberoptic install.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures to install fiberoptic cables at the intersection of SR 6 and SR 24 (Broadway and Rosa L. Parks Blvd.) (MM 8.44 – 8.54 and MM 12.24).

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on SR 6 Gallatin Pike South for fiber installation at Woodruff Street going south to Gallatin Pike South at Briley Parkway (MM 16.64 – 18.34).

DICKSON COUNTY SR 46

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

• Daily, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements, grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading, and drainage installation (MM 9.19 – 9.41 and MM 14.1 – 14.2).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR 99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR 96 (Old Fort Pkwy).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, and construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 to east of I-840.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities (MM 5 – 9).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 6

The resurfacing on US 31E (SR 6) from near Greensboro Drive to south of Joann Street.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intersection flagging for pavement marking installation on side streets.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures in both directions for final pavement markings.

Pavement repair.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be various lane closures along SR 6 for pavement repair (MM 0 – 37.76).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 106

Hillsboro Road intersection improvements for SR 106 intersection.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent lane closures on the SR 106 intersection with SR 46 for grading work.

WILSON COUNTY SR 141

Utility relocation.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 141 for utility relocation as part of the construction of concrete box bridges and paving from north of Lovers Lane to SR 26. There will be flagging operations.

WILSON COUNTY SR 24

Pavement repair.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be various lane closures in both directions for pavement repair (MM 0 – 27.23).

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.


