Announcing iHuG.Love Healing HuGs Tour x New Solutions Network Unite for Radical Regeneration at SXSW and RegenWorld’25

Introducing “The Merge” – A Movement for Collective Healing & Transformation. Plus also, coming soon: Psych + Hip Hop Season 2

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At SXSW and RegenWorld’25 in Austin, Texas March 11-17, a new paradigm in wellness, connection, and regenerative healing will catalyze a global movement. iHuG.Love and New Solutions Network (NSN) are unveiling a first-of-its-kind activation—one that fuses behavioral science, somatic healing, and radical human connection into a living, breathing experience of transformation.This year, the movement expands with The Merge, an experimental social shift designed to reimagine how we interact with each other and the world. What started as a simple idea—treating every person you encounter like your best friend for a day—has become a full-scale movement in human connection, emotional recalibration, and collective healing.A Sanctuary for Regeneration at SXSW and RegenWorld’25The iHuG Healing HuGs x NSN Activation is more than an event—it’s a portal into what’s possible when we design healing spaces, relationships, and systems with intentionality.What to Expect at the Healing HuGs x NSN Activation:Somatic Healing & Human Connection – A curated experience designed to rewire stress responses, regulate the nervous system, and create authentic connection.Science Meets Soul – NSN brings behavioral science-backed techniques to amplify the iHuG.Love Healing HuGs’ mission, bridging trauma-informed healing with tangible neuroscience.The Merge Experience – A live, real-time experiment in radical connection, where participants shift the way they engage with strangers, colleagues, and even themselves.The Future of Wellness in Action – Hands-on experiences showcasing the next wave of conscious healing technologies, integrative medicine, and sustainable well-being.The Power of This Partnership: Merging Healing, Science, & Social ImpactiHuG.Love Healing HuGs: The Transformational Global Movement created by Christa MariahAfter sharing her journey of profound personal transformation on The Natanya Experience, Christa Mariah is evolving iHuG Healing HuGs into a real-time, immersive activation for self and community healing. Her work integrates emotional recalibration, somatic release, and connection-building to create deep, embodied healing experiences.New Solutions Network: The Engine of Scalable ImpactAs a global hub for advocacy, media, behavioral science, and regenerative business solutions, NSN is pioneering a future where wellness is embedded into the fabric of enterprise, innovation, and community-building.This partnership represents more than sponsorship—it’s the intentional merging of two missions: one built on personal transformation, and one built on systemic impact. Together, we are designing the blueprint for the future of healing, leadership, and human resilience.The Merge: The Social Experiment That’s Changing EverythingWhat if, just for one day, you treated every person you saw like your best friend?That’s the core of The Merge, a radical idea born out of conversations with first responders, behavioral scientists, and those on the frontlines of human experience.* The guy who cuts you off in traffic? Best friend.* The barista who hands you the wrong order? Best friend.* Your coworker, your neighbor, the stranger on the street? Best. Friend.What started as a social experiment is now a movement that challenges how we engage, how we love, and how we create micro-moments of transformation. At RegenWorld, attendees will have the opportunity to step inside The Merge in real-time—to participate in immersive exercises, to experience shifts in perception, and to see, firsthand, the power of intentional connection.“Healing isn’t passive—it’s active, immersive, and a full-body experience,” says Christa Mariah. “The Merge is proof that the way we treat each other can shift our individual nervous systems and collective consciousness. I’m thrilled to partner in this movement because it directly aligns with our mission at iHuG.Love is to turn strangers into friends, heal the heart of humanity, and create a global Love economy.”“This is what the future of resilience looks like,” says Dr. Natanya Wachtel, founder of NSN. “We’re not just talking about change. We’re engineering spaces where people can feel it, embody it, and take it into the real world.”NEW SOLUTIONS NETWORK ANNOUNCES THE RETURN OF PSYCH & HIP-HOP SEASON 2 AT SXSWIn addition to the transformational experience at The Merge, New Solutions Network is proud to announce the relaunch of Psych & Hip-Hop for its highly anticipated second season—returning to where it all started at SXSW.A groundbreaking fusion of music, psychology, and cultural impact, Psych & Hip-Hop debuted at SXSW last year, opening up dynamic conversations about mental health, resilience, and the power of storytelling through hip-hop.This season, the show takes an electrifying new direction with its new host Dante Wade, co-founder of Reju, an innovative platform at the intersection of mental health, technology, and empowerment.Why This Matters at SXSW & BeyondThe world is at an inflection point—burnout, disconnection, and systemic stress are at all-time highs. The iHuG.Love x NSN activation is an answer to the question: How do we regenerate not just our land, but our people, our communities, and our relationships?This isn’t just a booth.This isn’t just an activation.This is the future of human connection.Join us at SXSW’s RegenWorld’25 and experience the shift.About New Solutions Network 3.0New Solutions Network (NSN 3.0) is a next-generation ecosystem at the intersection of behavioral science, human optimization, media, and social impact.Designed to bridge the gap between innovation and real-world transformation, NSN 3.0 operates across four core pillars—Life Sciences, Wellness, Media, and Nonprofit Advocacy—to drive radical evolution in how we heal, lead, and connect.At the cutting edge of AI-driven analytics, adult learning, health gaming, and commercialization, NSN 3.0 delivers science-backed solutions that optimize mind, body, and performance.🌿 Wellness | Biohacking, Human Optimization & Regenerative HealingMerging next-generation biohacking with nature-driven therapies, NSN pioneers plant-based compounds, neurobiological support, and holistic medicine to unlock peak performance at the cellular level.📡 Media | Shaping Culture, Influence & Content DistributionA global content engine incubating, producing, and distributing high-impact media—from TV, documentaries, and audiobooks to breakthrough shows like Good Cop, Bad Cop, The Ryan Show, The Natanya Experience, Psych & Hip-Hop, Organized Minds, and more.⚖️ Nonprofit Advocacy | Mental Health, Policy & Social InnovationDriving real-world impact in mental health, education, and policy reform, NSN partners with CreateIt Labs, Women Who Create, and Inspiring My Generation to ensure business aligns with human well-being.NSN 3.0 is more than a network—it’s a movement. A force for scalable impact, radical resilience, and the reinvention of what’s possible in business, wellness, and society.About Psych & Hip-HopPsych & Hip-Hop bridges the worlds of psychological insight and hip-hop culture, exploring how music serves as both a mirror and a catalyst for mental health discussions. The show has featured high-profile artists, clinicians, and thought leaders in open, unfiltered conversations about healing, struggle, and artistic expression.With the addition of Dante Wade as the new host, Season 2 promises to dive even deeper into the lived experiences of artists and innovators shaping the conversation around mental well-being in the hip-hop community. This show will also be joining The Ryan Show radio, syndicated across 150 radio stations and counting.About Dante WadeDante Wade is not only a co-founder of Reju, a cutting-edge mental wellness platform, but also a visionary advocate for mental health equity. His work with Reju has already impacted thousands, making mental health support more accessible and tech-driven.With his background in entrepreneurship, advocacy, and deep personal passion for wellness, Dante brings a fresh and compelling voice to Psych & Hip-Hop.Season 2 will feature exclusive interviews, live discussions, and an expanded focus on the intersection of hip-hop, psychology, and community healing.With its return to SXSW, Psych & Hip-Hop continues to challenge stigmas, ignite important conversations, and celebrate the resilience within hip-hop culture.For media inquiries, collaborations, or VIP access to the Healing HuGs x NSN activation, contact us

