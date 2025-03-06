VIRTUAL K-POP IDOL GROUP PLAVE DASHES UP THE BILLBOARD CHARTS

Photo Credit: VLAST

Title track “DASH” from their recent mini album Caligo Pt. 1 has reached #195 on the Billboard Global 200 chart for the week of February 22, 2025.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PLAVE is making history and creating ripple effects not just in the K-pop genre but throughout the global music industry with the recent release of their third mini album, Caligo Pt. 1. The new album was released on February 3rd and it has already reached over 11 million accumulated streams within a day of release on South Korea’s streaming platform Melon and received two major achievements on the platform for entering the Billions Club, which is given to artists who have recorded more than a billion streams accumulatively since their debut, as well as being the best millions streaming album within 24 hours.On February 9th, only six days after the album release, PLAVE’s cumulative streaming number surpassed two billion, and over the two weeks since the release of Caligo Pt. 1, the group’s Spotify monthly listeners number has doubled (currently over one million monthly listeners). Additionally, on the 19th, the title track “DASH” entered the Billboard Global 200 chart at number #195 for the week of February 22, 2025 and four tracks from Caligo Pt. 1 were on Billboard's Global Excluding US chart for two consecutive weeks, proving the group’s worldwide influence and overall potential due to charting on one of the most recognized and known international music charts.The album sales for Caligo Pt. 1 broke the group’s record for first-week sales with 1,039,308 sold since its release, according to South Korea’s Hanteo Music Chart. As PLAVE approaches their second anniversary, they’ve already made history by selling over a million copies of their latest album — the first to do so by a boy group in 2025 and the first ever by virtual idols. With all of these astonishing accomplishments, PLAVE has proven their ability to challenge norms, dismantle barriers, revolutionize the industry, and set new records in the process.The group captivated audiences with their remarkable talent, clinching first place in multiple music shows, including Show Champion on MBC M and MBC every1, as well as on Show! Music Core, and undeniably proving their exceptional performance ability and artistry. After winning first place, PLAVE members shared their love and gratitude for fans by saying, “It is such an honor that it feels like a dream. We’re always thankful for our fans, PLLI.”PLAVE’s third mini album, Caligo Pt. 1, was released about five months after the release of the digital single, Pump Up The Volume! The PLAVE members participated in the composition, lyric writing, choreography, and production of the whole album, further proving their talent as self-producing idols. The group will continue domestic as well as global promotions in 2025, and the records they have broken so far are only the tip of what is to come for the group.ABOUT PLAVEPLAVE is a revolutionary virtual idol group redefining the K-pop and music industry landscape with members YEJUN, NOAH, BAMBY, EUNHO, and HAMIN. Their webtoon-inspired character designs make them instantly recognizable, but beyond their virtual personas, PLAVE is a fully self-producing group, with each member actively contributing to their artistry. YEJUN, NOAH, and EUNHO handle all lyrics, composition, and production, while BAMBY and HAMIN are responsible for choreography and performance direction.PLAVE debuted with their single "ASTERUM" in March 2023 and quickly achieved many milestones once thought impossible for virtual idols. They became the first virtual idol group to top multiple major music charts and win first place on multiple music shows, setting new benchmarks and cementing their status in K-pop and music history.Introduced by VLAST, PLAVE combines cutting-edge technology, immersive storytelling, and self-produced artistry to push the boundaries of what’s possible in music and entertainment. By blending genuine artistry with groundbreaking innovation, PLAVE is pioneering the future of K-pop.

PLAVE 'Dash' M/V

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.