Laura Bianchi Discussed Effective Cannabis Investing at Turnaround Management Association Conference in Las Vegas

Laura Bianchi, co-founding partner of Bianchi and Brandt. Bianchi & Brandt provides comprehensive legal and strategic services tailored to the unique challenges of highly regulated industries.

The co-founding partner of law firm Bianchi and Brandt shared expertise on strategic and responsible cannabis investing.

The cannabis industry continues to present opportunities for investors who are prepared to navigate its regulatory and operational hurdles.” — Laura Bianchi, co-founding partner of Bianchi and Brandt

PHOENIX , AZ, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Attorney Laura Bianchi, co-founding partner of Bianchi & Brandt , was an invited speaker at the 2025 Turnaround Management Association (TMA) Distressed Investing Conference that took place February 11–14, 2025 at the Wynn Las Vegas.Bianchi participated in a panel discussion titled “High Risk, High Reward: Cannabis Deals in 2025,” on Thursday, February 13. The session explored the difficulties and opportunities within cannabis-related investments, a rapidly evolving industry known for its challenges and high-growth potential.“The cannabis industry continues to present opportunities for investors who are prepared to navigate its regulatory and operational hurdles,” said Bianchi. “I enjoyed sharing my thoughts on approaching these deals strategically and responsibly.”Laura Bianchi has been recognized among the “Top 100 Attorneys in Arizona” and “30 Most Powerful Women in Arizona Cannabis” by AZ Big Media. Her expertise has also been featured in national media outlets including Forbes, Bloomberg, Benzinga and O Magazine.According to Research and Markets, the global legal cannabis market was valued at $26.32 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach between $102 billion and $143.78 billion by 2030. This expansion, driven by a 25.7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), is fueled by factors such as increasing legalization, rising demand for medical and recreational cannabis, and the expanding use of hemp across various industries. U.S. markets account for the majority of global sales, contributing 56% of the market. As legal cannabis continues to integrate into healthcare and lifestyle products, it increasingly meets diverse consumer needs.For more information about the TMA Distressed Investing Conference, visit www.turnaround.org ###About Bianchi & Brandt:Bianchi & Brandt provides comprehensive legal and strategic services tailored to the unique challenges of highly regulated industries like cannabis and psychedelics. With a dedicated team of business law and regulatory specialists, the law firm supports clients in navigating legal issues, risk management, compliance, and expansion. The firm’s newly launched Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) services focus on resolving disputes within these sectors.Founded by Laura Bianchi and Justin Brandt, who have advised in the cannabis industry since 2010, Bianchi & Brandt has earned accolades including the Bronze StevieAward for Female Executive of the Year and recognition as a Top 100 Lawyer by AZ Business Magazine.Located at 6730 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 100, Scottsdale, Arizona, Bianchi & Brandt is committed to fostering meaningful relationships with clients and delivering unparalleled support. For more information, visit www.bianchibrandt.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.