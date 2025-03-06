KoreLock and Z9 Security Accelerate IoT Smart Lock Interoperability with Z9/Flex Ecosystem

The KoreLock and Z9/Flex combination ensures a scalable and highly customizable IoT Smart Lock ecosystem for lock manufacturers and access control providers.

Our current and future Z9/Flex access control software partners instantly have access to not just a new lock but an entire IoT Smart Lock platform with KoreLock.” — Ken Larson, President, Z9 Security

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KoreLock, Inc. and Z9 Security are pleased to announce a strategic partnership to provide a seamless, interoperable IoT Smart Lock platform for lock manufacturers, access control software companies, and their end users. The integration of KoreLock's patented IoT Smart Lock technology with the Z9/Flex access control ecosystem directly addresses industry challenges by eliminating development roadblocks, reducing time to market, and enabling seamless interoperability between smart locks and access management platforms.

In addressing the current needs of the access control and Smart Lock market, this partnership will provide a turnkey integration path for OEMs looking to add smart locking capabilities without developing proprietary software. It will also offer a cloud-based access control ecosystem that enables real-time management, remote updates, and flexible user permissions across a wide range of Smart Locks.

KoreLock specializes in providing lock manufacturers with embedded Smart Lock technology, offering OEMs and access control providers the ability to integrate secure, Wi-Fi, and BLE-connected locks into their systems. Z9 Security's Z9/Flex is a flexible, cloud-based access control integration platform that facilitates rapid and scalable electronic access control integration for manufacturers and software providers.

"The complementary strengths of Z9/Flex and KoreLock ensure a streamlined, scalable, and highly customizable solution for the market," said Ken Larson, President of Z9 Security. "This opens up an entire universe of integration possibilities, given the breadth of KoreLock's locking platform spanning a multitude of lock manufacturers, brands, and models, and Z9/Flex's far-reaching integrations into diverse software platforms. Our current and future Z9/Flex access control software partners instantly have access to not just a new lock but an entire IoT Smart Lock platform with KoreLock."

Integrating the KoreLock Smart Lock technology with the Z9/Flex access control platform will enable Smart Lock manufacturers to reduce development costs and accelerate commercialization. The new interoperable ecosystem will provide access control providers with a market-ready solution for expanding their hardware offerings. Integrators and end users also have the ability to manage mixed lock environments from a single interface, bridging traditional and smart access control solutions. The new access control ecosystem will enhance security and convenience by supporting features like mobile credentials, remote access provisioning, and AI-driven access insights.

Grant Walter, CEO and President of KoreLock, reports, "Our value proposition is compelling: Power your Smart Lock with our patented IoT Smart Lock technology platform services and instantly connect via Z9/Flex with access control software providers to expand your business worldwide."

Overall, the KoreLock and Z9/Flex interoperable access control ecosystem aims to drive innovation, improve services, and meet the evolving needs of the hardware and software industry with a seamless and integrated smart lock platform that is poised to make a significant impact.

To learn more about how KoreLock and Z9 Security are transforming the smart lock and access control industry, visit www.korelock.com and www.z9security.com.

About KoreLock

KoreLock, Inc. provides turnkey IoT Smart Lock solutions that enable lock manufacturers and access control providers to build and sell connected locking devices. KoreLock's embedded technology platform fully supports its market partners with firmware and PCBAs, mobile apps, cloud infrastructure for remote monitoring and control, and API integration with any third-party application. The company is based in Denver, Colorado, and has over 75,000 smart lock installations worldwide. For more information, visit www.korelock.com.

‍About Z9 Security

Z9 Security is the creator of the access control industry's first true hardware and software interoperability ecosystem - Z9/Flex. The ecosystem seamlessly integrates a wide range of open and proprietary access control hardware and software, redefining interoperability and drastically reducing the time and cost to introduce new integrations. The Z9/Flex ecosystem enables hundreds of hardware and software interoperability combinations and is growing fast. The Z9 Security team is made up of industry veterans with decades of expertise in access control who have been behind the success of some of the biggest names in the industry. For more information, visit www.z9security.com.

